Acegmet DTX 10 digital tape measure from $185

If you are searching for a robust and fully featured digital tape measure you might be interested in the new Acegmet DTX 10 which has this week launched by Kickstarter. Featuring a steel tape, digital tape and laser rule the 3-in-1 digital tape measure also has an integrated IPS Display, swappable battery and companion application that supports both iOS and Android devices. Early bird pledges are now available for the unusual project from roughly $185 or £157 (depending on current exchange rates).

“Having a cutting-edge 3-in-1 measuring gadget that integrates traditional steel tape, digital tape and laser ruler, professionals can make fast and accurate measurements with a single device on a complicated job site! Job sites are getting increasingly fast-paced and complicated, and professionals need a versatile & reliable measuring device to stay efficient and competitive.”

Digital tape measure

“Unfortunately, professionals many times have to rely on separate measuring tools with disadvantages that can prevent their measurement. For example, a tape measure can be short of distances and the blade easily collapses when standing up. We therefore commit ourselves to building a versatile and reliable measuring instrument where a tape measure and laser ruler can perfectly complement each other, eliminating measuring shortages and offering a quick and accurate measurement with a single instrument.”

Assuming that the Acegmet DTX 10 funding campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and fullfilment progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around May 2023. To learn more about the Acegmet DTX 10 digital tape measure project check out the promotional video below.

“Acegmet DTX10 features an ultra-accurate digital electronic tape measure, with digital precision of up to +/-0.1mm. The extended laser line provides users with a clearly visible reference that helps capture a fast and accurate alignment. By extending laser light beams to both sides of the measure, it quickly aligns the blade marking to the point you want to measure on the object.”

For a complete list of all available project pledges, stretch goals, extra media and full specifications for the digital tape measure, jump over to the official Acegmet DTX 10 crowd funding campaign page by visiting the link below.

Source : Kickstarter





