Digital signage trends for 2023

Digital signage is a rapidly growing industry that utilizes display screens to communicate information, advertise products, and engage audiences in various settings such as retail stores, transportation systems, and public spaces. Here are the most popular trends for digital signage in 2023.

3D Graphics

3d graphics are computer-generated images that appear to have three-dimensional depth, allowing for a more realistic and immersive experience for the viewer. In digital signage, 3D graphics can be used to create eye-catching visual effects, such as spinning logos, moving product displays, and interactive touchscreen applications.

There are several benefits to using 3D graphics in digital signage:

3D Graphics are more visually appealing and attention-grabbing than 2D graphics, making them more effective at capturing the attention of viewers.

It allows for a more immersive and interactive experience, which can engage viewers and encourage them to interact with the content.

It can also be used in a variety of settings and can be customized to fit the needs of the specific application.

It’s cost effective. While the initial cost of creating 3D graphics may be higher than 2D graphics, they can be reused and repurposed for multiple applications, making them cost-effective in the long run.

To create 3D graphics for digital signage, designers can use computer-aided design (CAD) software or 3D modeling software such as Autodesk 3ds Max, Blender, or Cinema 4D. These programs allow designers to create and manipulate 3D objects, lighting, and animation, and then export the finished product in a format that can be displayed on a digital screen.

Increased sustainability

One of the biggest trends in 2023 we hope to see are businesses cutting down their CO2 emissions. And businesses can do that with digital signage. Digital signage can have several environmental benefits compared to traditional signage. For example:

Energy efficiency: Digital signs use less energy than traditional signs because they only need to be powered when they are in use. Traditional signs, on the other hand, are illuminated constantly. Reduced material use: Digital signs do not require the use of physical materials, such as paper or cardboard, to create and display messages. This can help to reduce waste and save resources. Lower transportation emissions: Digital signs can be updated remotely, which means they do not need to be physically transported to different locations for updates. This can help to reduce transportation emissions. Increased recycling: Digital signs can be recycled when they reach the end of their lifespan, which can help reduce the amount of electronic waste that ends up in landfills.

More data

One of the biggest applications used in digital signage today is the showing of data. There are so many different sources of data, which of course is dependent on your target audience. This is a trend we believe will be innovated even further in 2023. Here are some types of data which we believe will be expanded upon for a better user experience:

Better and broader real time information: This can include current time and date, weather, traffic updates, and news headlines.

More support for sales and promotional information: Digital signage can be used to advertise sales, discounts, and new products to customers.

Better wayfinding and navigation: Digital signage can provide directions and assistance to customers in navigating a facility or location.

Improved event schedules and scheduling: Digital signage can be used to display even schedules, class schedules and other types of schedules relevant for customers.

Easier-to-use Social media feeds: Digital signage can display social media feeds, such as twitter or Instagram, to showcase customer reviews or engage with followers.

Custom content: Digital signage can display a variety of custom content, such as company mission statements, employee achievements, or industry news.

AR and VR

Augmented reality (AR) and virtual reality (VR) technologies have been used in a variety of ways in digital signage to create immersive and interactive experiences. We believe this technology and its trends will only expand in 2023.

Some examples of how AR and VR might be used in digital signage include:

Displaying product demonstrations: AR and VR can be used to showcase products in a realistic and interactive way, allowing customers to see how the product looks and functions in a virtual environment.

Providing interactive experiences: AR and VR can be used to create interactive experiences, such as virtual tours or games, that engage customers and encourage them to interact with the content.

Enhancing wayfinding and navigation: AR and VR can be used to provide directions and assistance in navigating a facility or location, such as a museum or airport.

Creating immersive advertising campaigns: AR and VR can be used to create immersive and interactive advertising campaigns that engage customers and showcase products in a unique way.

Providing training and education: AR and VR can be used to provide training and education in a virtual environment, allowing for a more interactive and engaging learning experience.

Conclusion

So, why should you keep an eye on these trends? There are several reasons why a business might consider using digital signage. It’s great for attracting and retaining customers, communicating information to customers effectively, increasing brand awareness, saving time and resources and enhancing the customer experience. But the biggest reason is that digital signage is always evolving. Keeping an eye on the trends and what the software companies are developing might make the difference for your business and your digital signage campaign.







