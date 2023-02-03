Digital picture frame receives photos wirelessly from anywhere

Cozyla is a unique smart digital picture frame that allows family members to send photographs from their mobile phones, tablets and computers wirelessly to the photo frame wherever it may be in the world. Perfect for helping family members immediately see what family members are up to, celebrations and more. You can add photos and videos from your local photos, email, Google Photos and Instagram to the Cozyla Album. “You can upload precious moments as many as you want in real-time and share them with your loved one without any concern” say its creators.

The Cozyla digital picture frame is now available at a 10% discount for a limited time and features a 10.1 inch IPS HD touchscreen offering a resolution of 1280 x 800 pixels.

Digital picture frame

“Photos make us feel approached. Love can be solidified. Time and distance will never be a problem. We want to capture, commemorate and share our precious moments. That’s why we created the Cozyla Album. With Cozyla, you can keep your loved ones close by sharing photos and videos through email, My Cozyla app, Google Photo and Instagram. As the world’s first digital photo album with Alexa built-in, you can enjoy Alexa service like weather, news, alarm, music, etc. as well manage compatible smart home device by using your voice.”

“You can enjoy Alexa service like weather, news, alarm, music, audiobook, podcast, sleep sound etc. as well manage compatible smart home device using your voice. Gifters can preload pictures and greeting message for giftee, and even preset WiFi for less tech-savvy recipients so all they have to do is plug in their frame and enjoy.”

Source : Cozyla





