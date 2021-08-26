Diesel True Wireless earbuds launched

Fashion brand Diesel has launched some new wireless headphones, the Diesel True Wireless earbuds and the headphones will come in a choice of two colors, red and black.

The new Diesel True Wireless earbuds come with Bluetooth 5.0 and they will have a battery life of up to 32 hours with their charging case.

Called the Diesel True Wireless earbuds, the devices provide for a stylish, enhanced way of listening to music and taking phone calls on the go. With bold hues and premium sound quality, the partnership will launch in August 2021. Both black and red colour variations—all with silver logo details—will be available worldwide across multiple distribution channels, including diesel.com, Amazon, and recognised fashion, telecom and electronics retailers.

Diesel TWS have a total battery life and playback time of 32 hours (their case double-functions as a charging portal). LED lights indicate the remaining power supply. The multi-functional button on the earbuds allows for a seamless switch between music and answering and ending phone calls.

The case is compatible with wireless charging, and the earbuds function on Bluetooth 5.0. In order to optimise mobility, the earbuds are sweat and splash-resistant, and they are equipped with voice assist. As noted, the case and earbuds are finished with a silver-coloured metallic Diesel logo.

You can find out more information about the new Diesel True Wireless earbuds over at the Diesel website at the link below.As yet there are no details on how much they will retail for.

Source Diesel

