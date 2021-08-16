Etude open ear wireless headphones from $99

If you are searching for a pair of open ear wireless headphones designed to provide a comfortable way to listen to music without the need to insert earbuds into the ear. The new Etude might be worth more investigation and feature Bluetooth 5.2 connectivity, wireless charging, ergonomic design, dual microphone with noise reduction technology, intelligent AI voice assistant and an eight hour battery life on a single charge which can be extended further to 24-hour is using the supplied charging case.

Backer early bird pledges are now available for the inventive project from roughly $99 or £72 (depending on current exchange rates), offering a considerable discount of approximately 34% off the recommended retail price, while the Kickstarter crowd funding is under way. If the Etude campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and manufacturing progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around October 2021. To learn more about the Etude open ear wireless headphones project checkout the promotional video below.

“Our ergonomic engineers spent months examining the open ear form factor on every type of head and ear. Our engineers, in an effort to perfect sound while at the same time designing for ear health, consulted with medical experts in the hearing industry. Employing AI modeling, our engineers succeeded in creating the perfect design, balanced, light, secure, so comfortable you don’t know you’re wearing them. Because the wireless headphones don’t go in your ears, you eliminate potential hearing loss and wax buildup, have situational awareness, and stellar sound.”

“Our team knows consumers love biking, running, yoga, walking and yes shopping. The last thing we need is to be zoning out on our favorite tunes while crossing the street or when our bosses need us! So from the beginning, Etude was designed to enhance your activity, not block out the world. Open Ear allows the natural sounds around you to be clear, providing a safe listening experience. Whether you are in the office and your boss is asking a question, or you are out on your morning run , Etude combines a health and safe listening experience with amazing hi-fidelity sound.”

“Phone calls never sounded better than with Etude wireless headphones. Utilizing the most advanced dual beamform noise reduction mic components and technology, Etude Open-Ear Headsets deliver crystal-clear calls and high-definition voice recognition for accurate voice commands. So clear, your friends will think you are in a library, instead of the train station! All while you remain aware of your surroundings.”

For a complete list of all available pledge options, stretch goals, extra media and technical specifications for the open ear wireless headphones jump over to the official Etude crowd funding campaign page by clicking the link below.

Source : Kickstarter

