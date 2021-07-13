Roccat Torch USB streaming microphone $100

Roccat has this week introduced its new studio grade USB streaming microphone in the form of the Torch offering 24-Bit audio with up to 48kHz sampling. Features include Cardioid, Stereo and exclusive Whisper pick-up patterns dual condenser design and 24-Bit audio together with a contactless quick mute feature and boom arm compatibility.

The streaming USB microphone also features 3 distinct RGB lighting zones, that will change color depending on the pattern you slect or current mode of the microphone. Roccat has also included light bars on the sides, a providing users with a visual indicator to help set your gain perfectly and make small adjustments to find tune your microphone for perfect results. Check out the announcement video below to learn more about its design, features and functionality.

“You’ll have all the tools you need to refine your audio and sound your best. Your quietest whisper to your loudest roar – all delivered crisply and clearly. Cycle pick-up pattern or adjust volume and gain on the fly with professional mixer-style controls, allowing you to fine-tune your setting with ease. Includes a 3.5mm headphone jack for latency free Mic Monitoring, ensuring you always sound the way you want.”

“For lightning-fast control, the gesture activated mute functionality provides a convenient way to instantly mute without disturbing your audio quality. The RGB lighting of the streaming microphone and handy indicator on the base clearly show when you are muted, or live. You can even adjust the gesture detection distance on the rear of the base. Frustration free plug and play set-up. You don’t need any additional drivers or complicated software. You have everything you need to get started right out of the box. Just you, your PC and the Torch.”

For more information on the USB streaming microphone unveiled by Roccat today jump over to the companies official website by following the link below.

Source : Roccat

