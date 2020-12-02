Did the iPhone Stuck on Apple logo? Fix it with this Powerful Tool

Sponsored:

If you are one of the Apple user, you may have faced the iPhone stuck on Apple logo problem more than once a year. For this manner, you might find the best way to fix iPhone stuck on apple logo.

When your iPhone boots up, you have to turn on its processor, check its memory, and configure internals before doing complex steps, like run your apps and check your email. These start-up functions automatically take place in the background when your iPhone displays the Apple logo.

However, when you stuck on the Apple logo, it’s means something went wrong. It’s better to read our solution guide that is specially maintained for you, to avoid issues like iPhone stuck on Apple logo and endless reboot.

Powerful Utility iOS System repair tool

iMyFone Fixppo is a professional repair tool for ios, iPodOS and TvOS. It works like a fixer man and fixes everything without the guidance of a technical specialist. Meanwhile, iMyFone Fixppo standard mode has exclusive technology that fixes everything without data loss; that’s the reason everybody considers this software as compared to others. It’s like an all in one tool because of its handle:

i Phone Stuck in Recovery Mode Black Screen of death i Phone Stuck in Spinning circle i Phone won’t turn on. i Phone Boot Loop i Phone Frozen White Screen of death i Phone Restore failure Apple TV issues i Phone update failure i Phone stuck on Apple Logo Other iPadOS/ ios issues

Why iMyFone Fixppo?

Well, you might think that why you need to get help from iMyFone Fixppo? It is more powerful than you expect because:

Exit /Enter recovery mode : click on the option of one click to enter and exit the recovery mode without doing a further operation on your device. The best part is your data will not be affected anymore.

Bypass iTunes Errors : whenever you get an error at the time of restore or update the iTunes or your device is stuck because of iTunes , it’s no doubt that iMyFone is the first choice.

IOS downgrade without Jailbreak : iMyFone Fixppo enable the option of iOS downgrade without any jailbreak from the previous version. In case you don’t like the latest Apple version.

Advanced Mode : iMyFone Fixppo easily fixes any problem of iPad, iPhone, Apple TV, iPod touch because of innovative technology, so it is essential you erase all the data.

How to use iMyFone Fixppo to fix iPhone stuck on Apple logo?

If your iPhone stuck on Apple logo, thus you need a way to fix it properly. Sometimes, it happens when you continuously use it, or at the time of updating your IOS version. No need to worry at all, because you will get your solution here:

Restore in DFU Mode to Fix iPhone Apple Logo error

If your iPhone still gets stuck on the Apple logo and won’t turn on, you can try a solid solution by entering DFU mode (Default Firmware Update), which will irreversibly delete all the contents of the iPhone. So, think it twice. Follow these steps:

Connect your iPhone to laptop/PC through USB cable and then install iTunes

Put your iPhone in recovery mode.

Put your iPhone in DFU mode by pressing the “Home” and “Power” buttons for 10 seconds. Release the “Sleep / Wake” button through continuing pressing the “Home” button until it detects the problem in recovery mode.

Note: If you use iPhone 7/7 Plus / 8/8 Plus / X / 11/12, then you can follow the above similar operations like force restart the iPhone to enter DFU mode as well. In other words, you should replace the “Start” button with the “Volume down” button or else.

Fix iPhone Stuck on Apple Logo with iMyFone Fixppo

If your iPhone is stuck and you don’t even know what happen to it thus choose iMyFone Fixppo to fix your iPhone system error safely. At this time, you can follow these steps.

Run iMyFone Fixppo:

Install the iMyFone Fixppo on Mac or Windows PC in downloading page, after that connect the USB to iPhone. Choose “More Tools” and then enter the “iPhone System Recovery” on the window.

Enter DFU mode:

Click on the “Start” icon to enter the DFU mode manually. You can follow the guidelines so you can easily put the iPhone into DFU Mode.

Download the firmware:

Please correct your iPhone information of “Device Model” and “Update to iOS Version”. Wait a few minutes to complete the firmware package download.



Fix iPhone stuck on Apple logo:

Well, your iPhone can get back to a normal state without data loss by using iMyFone Fixppo. You can fix iPhone stuck on black/blue/red/white Screen and other system errors with one click. Please leave your comments below if you have any other solution to fix the iPhone stuck on Apple logo.

Conclusion:

iMyFone Fixppo is the best repair software that offers the result within a short period. If your iPhone stuck on Apple logo, you can’t go anywhere other than the flickering Screen or the same Apple logo all the time. In most cases, when you see an iPhone with the Apple logo flashing, it means there is something wrong with the ios system.

If you choose to repair your iPhone through Apple, they probably need to replace it to solve this problem. Most of the times, the Apple logo stuck on the iPhone screen due to the issue of the logic board. If you are looking for the option to fix iPhone stuck on apple logo thus iMyFone Fixppo is the best option.

Special Notes: iMyFone Fixppo also has an Android version: iMyFone Fixppo for Android that can help to resolve virtually all system issues, such as unresponsive phone screen, phone stuck in a boot loop and more.

