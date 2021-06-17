Diana professional gaming mouse hits Kickstarter

The development team at Artema have created a new professional gaming mouse that uses 3D printed components to provide a fully customisable PC peripheral. The team have created a website where you can custom build your exact specifications colors and more, the project has launched via Kickstarter looking to raise €40,000 over the next 28 days and enables you to build your colourful gaming mouse with ease.

Available in four different sizes with four different pattern options the professional gaming mouse is available in a variety of different colours and allows you to select different colours for the wheel, side buttons, DPI button, chassis and top. There also 24 chord styles to choose from and 12 different colours for the USB plug and grommet.

Specially priced early bird pledges are now available for the recently launched project from roughly $105 or £76 (depending on current exchange rates). If the Diana campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and the project progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around . To learn more about the Diana professional gaming mouse project view the promotional video below.

“At Artema we believe each gamer is unique so we offer you a new customization paradigm for your peripherals. We want to empower you to build a unique gaming tool that reflects your personality and your gameplay style while covering all the needs that you may have as a gamer.True robustness, excellent mechanical properties and high-end materials are our fundamentals, that is why we use Industrial 3D Printing machinery. This technology allows us to expand the product customization options such as the sizes, patterns and more.”

“Perfect sizing and ergonomics are critical to maximize your performance. We print each part to fit your needs but it is you who design the look of your professional gaming mouse from zero, almost like designing your character in a video game. For this, we created a very simple and intuitive site where you can design your mouse, try different styles and have fun creating the mouse that most represents you and your gaming style.”

