Mad Catz B.A.T. 6+ ambidextrous gaming mouse

Mad Catz will soon be making available their new B.A.T. 6+ ambidextrous gaming mouse, offering gamers various sizes of swappable backplates and side skirts are all expertly engineered to accommodate grip, claw, or finger-tip styles of play. The unique design of the ambidextrous gaming mouse allows you to personalise your gaming experience and even adapt your mouse seamlessly to fit different gaming situations.

The B.A.T. 6+ is the first Mad Catz gaming mouse to implement the Mad Catz Cyborg Engine, designed to have less impact on your gaming mouse while handling all of your important game settings. Equipped with DAKOTA Mechanical Switch the gaming mouse features new signal detection technology, enabling an instant response to be made by any of two contact points.

“The all-new B.A.T. 6+ features the combination of a hypercar, spaceship, and batmobile in its design, which demonstrates its aggressiveness and aesthetics. The true ambidextrous design offers the ultimate customizability and comfort, allowing every gamer to swap the side skirts “

“B.A.T. 6+’s design cues were inspired by spaceships, hypercars, and batmobiles. The side vents design was obtained from the speediest hypercar. This design prevents the gamer’s hands from overheating during long hours of play. The B.A.T. 6+’s various sizes of swappable backplates and side skirts are all expertly engineered to accommodate grip, claw, or finger-tip styles of play, allowing for a personalized gaming experience that adapts seamlessly to different gaming situations.”

“B.A.T. 6+ also features the Mad Catz DAKOTA mechanical switch. The DAKOTA Mechanical Switch adopts a new signal detection technology, enabling an instant response to be made by any of two contact points. This technology precisely processes signal registration and accelerates the switch’s response time to within only 2 milliseconds – 60% faster than other mechanical switches!”

Source : Mad Catz : TPU

