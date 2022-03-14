BIVROST Lite5 development board now available for €2,200

If you are in the market for a fully featured development board to help build your next project you might be interested in the BIVROST Lite5 mini-STX platform now available to purchase price to €2,200. Designed to provide a high performance small form factor computing unit. The Lite5 combines a versatile carrier board / motherboard with COM Express Basic Module Type 6, 1Gbps ethernet adapter (RJ45). as well as offering the ability to add optional extension M.2 cards.

Equipped with a Intel Core i7-8850H and Intel UHD Graphics 630 GPU with 6 cores and 12 threads and capable of accepting up to 96 GB of DDR4 memory the development platform features 256 GB SSD and is compatible with a wide variety of different operating systems including Windows 10, Windows 11, Windows embedded, Ubuntu Linux to name just a few. Various options are available in the following configurations :

– CPU (opt 1): Intel Core i5-8400H and Intel UHD Graphics 630 GPU with 4 cores and 8 threads on base frequency 2.5GHz and max single core 4.2 Ghz, 45W / 35W CPU TDP

– CPU (opt 2): Intel Xeon E-2276ME and Intel UHD Graphics P630 GPU with 6 cores and 12 threads on base frequency 2.8GHz and max single core 4.5 Ghz, 45W / 35W CPU TDP

– CPU (opt 3): Intel Core i7-9850HL and Intel UHD Graphics 630 GPU with 6 cores and 12 threads on base frequency 1.9GHz and max single core 4.1 Ghz, 25W CPU TDP

– CPU (opt 4): Intel Core i3-9100HL and Intel UHD Graphics 630 GPU with 4 cores and 3 threads on base frequency 1.6GHz and max single core 2.9 Ghz, 25W CPU TDP

High-performance development board

“The Lite5 Platform provides by default hexa-core CPUs with SMT (Hyper-Threading) technology for 12 thread processing power and up to 4.3 GHz single thread clock. Supercharged by 8th/11th generation of embedded Intel Core processors and thermal design power set to 45W sustained load is possible at high clock frequencies without thermal throttling reaching over 110 GFLOPs or raw CPU performance. BIVROST Lite5 STX Platform is a 5” mini-STX form factor motherboard designed to face the challenges of the AI/ML, edge computing and industry 4.0 applications. Created to take I/O capacity to a next level, maximize the potential of the unified memory architecture and provide the ability to run 24/7.”

“The Lite5 Platform was designed with fast media processing in mind. Integrated Intel UHD 630 graphics can extensively accelerate video decoding and encoding with multiple streams up to 4K@60 with a low power footprint. Unified memory lowers bandwidth requirements extending available video memory up to half-installed system memory (8GB in basic configuration) for data-intensive tasks. Selected GPU also provides GPGPU compute features like OpenCL, DirectCompute and Vulkan API support. BIVROST Lite5 Platform is designed and manufactured based on industry-leading Advantech production lines. It meets the requirements of 24/7 service just like any other industrial computer unit. Thermal design and industrial-grade components guarantee a long product lifespan.”

Source : Linux Gizmos : FanlessTech : Bivrost

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals