Details on 2023 Corvette pricing leak

A dealer price list for the 2023 Chevrolet Corvette has been discovered by the gang over at Corvette Action Center. The memo was sent to dealerships recently and outlines pricing changes and some new options for the 2023 Corvette Stingray. Unfortunately, the price list has no details on the 2023 Corvette Z06.

For 2023, pricing on all Corvette models is increased by $1000 compared to the 2022 model. 2023 also sees some changes in pricing for some options and accessories. Interestingly, some of the options got cheaper for 2023, such as a five-dollar savings for the black ground effects, a $100 price decrease for the carbon flash painted high wing spoiler, and a five-dollar price decrease for the contoured cargo area liner.

Price increases for options were minimal, with painted rear Corvette script increasing from $395-$415. Some options that have been deleted for 2023 include black trident wheels, carbon fiber high wing spoiler, exposed carbon fiber ground effects package, carbon fiber door intake trim, visible carbon fiber rocker moldings, and carbon flash painted rocker moldings. With the $1000 price increase, the base model 2023 Corvette Coupe 1LT is $61,900 plus destination plus the destination charge. The Corvette Stingray convertible 3LT starts at $80,850.

