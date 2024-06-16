Micron brings powder SLS 3D printing to your desktop

Imagine having the power of industrial-grade 3D printing right on your desktop. With the Micron Desktop SLS 3D Printer, you can bring your most intricate designs to life with unparalleled precision and durability. This innovative device leverages Selective Laser Sintering (SLS) technology, allowing you to create detailed parts without the hassle of support structures. Whether you’re a hobbyist, an engineer, or a designer, this printer is designed to meet your needs with ease, safety, and reliability.

SLS 3D printing is a sophisticated technology that uses a laser to sinter powdered material, binding it together to create solid structures. Until now, this technology has been primarily confined to industrial settings due to its high costs and the need for clean room environments. However, the Micronics Mini is poised to change the landscape by offering an affordable and user-friendly option for consumers.

Key Takeaways Industrial-grade 3D printing capabilities on your desktop.

The Micronics Mini offers a generous build volume of 160 x 160 x 203 mm

It supports a range of materials, including PA2 (nylon) and TPU 90A

Future material options will include PA12 glass fiber, PA12 carbon fiber, PA1, and polypropylene

Utilizes Selective Laser Sintering (SLS) technology for intricate designs.

Prints interlocking parts in-place, saving time and effort.

Uses high-performance materials like Nylon and Carbon Fiber Composites.

Custom slicer software and simple post-processing system.

Non-toxic materials and advanced safety features.

Over 40 built-in sensors for automatic issue detection.

Operates offline to ensure data privacy.

Designed, built, and tested in Madison, Wisconsin.

Time-limited early bird pledges are now available for the fresh project from roughly $3699 or £2920 (depending on current exchange rates). One of the standout features of the Micron Desktop SLS 3D Printer is its ability to print interlocking parts in-place. This means you can create complex assemblies without the need for additional assembly steps, saving you time and effort.

Imagine designing a fully functional gear mechanism or a chain link that comes out of the printer ready to use. The printer uses high-performance materials like Nylon and Carbon Fiber Composites, ensuring that your creations are not only detailed but also durable. These materials are known for their strength and resilience, making them ideal for both prototyping and end-use parts.

SLS 3D Printer

Ease of use is at the forefront of the Micron Desktop SLS 3D Printer’s design. The custom slicer software simplifies the printing process, allowing you to focus more on your design and less on the technicalities of printing. The post-processing system is equally user-friendly, making it easy to clean and reuse powder, which not only saves you money but also reduces waste. Safety is also a top priority, with non-toxic Nylon powder and a 2-stage carbon-HEPA filter system to ensure a safe working environment. You can work with peace of mind, knowing that the air you breathe is clean and free from harmful particles.

Reliability is another key feature of this printer. With over 40 built-in sensors, the Micron Desktop SLS 3D Printer automatically detects and resolves issues, ensuring a consistent and high-quality printing process. These sensors monitor everything from temperature to powder levels, providing real-time feedback and adjustments. Plus, it operates offline, guaranteeing the security of your proprietary information. In an age where data breaches are all too common, this feature provides an added layer of security for your sensitive designs and intellectual property.

If the Micron crowd funding campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and the project progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around June 2025. To learn more about the Micron desktop SLS 3D Printer project view the promotional video below.

Designed, built, and tested in Madison, Wisconsin, the Micron Desktop SLS 3D Printer supports local industries and ensures high-quality standards. This is more than just a 3D printer; it’s a tool that empowers you to bring your most ambitious projects to life. Whether you’re working on a groundbreaking prototype or a custom piece of art, this printer offers the precision, reliability, and ease of use you need to succeed. By choosing the Micron Desktop SLS 3D Printer, you’re not just investing in a piece of equipment; you’re investing in your creativity and innovation.

For a complete list of all available backing options, stretch goals, extra media and technical attributes for the desktop SLS 3D Printer, jump over to the official Micron crowd funding campaign page by investigating the link below.

Source : Kickstarter

Disclaimer: Participating in Kickstarter campaigns involves inherent risks. While many projects successfully meet their goals, others may fail to deliver due to numerous challenges. Always conduct thorough research and exercise caution when pledging your hard-earned money.



