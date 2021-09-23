M1 Mini professional desktop laser engraver

Creativity Space Technology has created a new industrial grade professional desktop laser engraver at an affordable price allowing makers, hobbyists and businesses to create high-quality engravings at a fraction of the price of other machines on the market. The versatile laser engraver has apparently 50x more accurate and 20x faster than its competitors and is now available to back via Kickstarter. The project has already blasted past its required pledge goal raising more than five times its required goal with still 29 days remaining.

M1 Mini powerful and accurate desktop laser engraver

Early bird pledges are now available for the innovative project from roughly $1299 or £953 (depending on current exchange rates), offering a considerable discount of approximately 35% off the recommended retail price, while the Kickstarter crowd funding is under way.

“When it comes to engraving your own products, options have been limited. Other engravers are either too bulky or not able to engrave clearly and efficiently, especially when it comes to hard metal surfaces. Introducing M1, the most compact laser engraver for a diversity of materials, including metal. With industrial-grade resolution, speed, and power, the M1 laser engraver lets you engrave clearly and quickly on a variety of surfaces, from metal to plastic, and even leather. Use it for personal items or business projects. Either way, it’s an amazingly easy and handy tool to have around.”

If the M1 Mini campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and the project progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around November 2021. To learn more about the M1 Mini lazer engraver project watch the promotional video below.

“M1 applies a 1064nm wavelength infrared pulse laser with ultra-strong etching capabilities. The electro-optic modulator (EOM) inside the laser head transforms the 2W continuous laser into a 15kw infrared pulse laser, which transmits 25000 frequencies for highly effective hard surface engraving. M1 works great with metal, plastic, painted material, leather, and much more. It’s small, but don’t let that fool you. Compared to other larger engravers, it’s just as smooth and powerful.”

“The M1 is revolutionizing the industry with never-before-seen speed and consistency. With engraving speeds up to 10,000 mm/s and outputs at an engraving accuracy of 0.0001mm, M1 is a truly disruptive game changer for portable laser engravers and saves hours without compromising on the quality of the engraving.”

For a complete list of all available early bird pledges, stretch goals, extra media and engineering specifications for the lazer engraver, jump over to the official M1 Mini crowd funding campaign page by clicking the link below.

Source : Kickstarter

