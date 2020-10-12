makerCARVER open source desktop CNC machine hits Kickstarter

A small desktop CNC machine has been launched by Kickstarter this month based on OpenBuilds Parts. The makerCARVER has been designed to provide users with a small format entry level CNC machine for the small workshop, makerspace, schools and others making creative stuff say its creators at maker Supplies.

Backer early bird pledges are now available for the creative project from roughly $758 or £582. If the makerCARVER Kickstarter campaign is successful and the project completion progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around . To learn more about the makerCARVER project checkout the promotional video below.

“The makerCARVER project is to build an affordable desktop CNC machine that can be used to mill, cut, route and engrave common materials. The makerCARVER comes in the size range from 500mmx500mm to 1000mmx1000mm. It is designed using Openbuilds linear rail components and is made to be as robust as possible. “

“To complete you build, you need a set of Stepper Motors, Controllers, PSU, Wires, switches and Connectors, as well as a spindle, spindle holder and a spoil board. We have assembled an electronic bundle that hold all parts needed to make your makerCARVER move – find it under the Rewards section.”

The kit is easy to assemble and comes with a detailed assembly manual. All documentation can be found on Openbuilds. For a complete list of all available early bird pledges, stretch goals, extra media and detailed specs, jump over to the official makerCARVER crowd funding campaign page by following the link below.

Source : Kickstarter

