Rownd desktop CNC lathe hits Kickstarter

Makers, hobbyists, and DIY enthusiasts who are in search of a compact, user-friendly yet versatile desktop CNC lathe may want to explore the features and capabilities of the Rownd. The Rownd is a precision CNC machine that offers an innovative approach to material shaping, boasting control via a gamepad, which simplifies operation while maintaining” precision and accuracy.

The Rownd is not your average CNC lathe. The key feature that sets it apart is its ability to shape a wide spectrum of materials. It’s not just limited to shaping wood or plastic; the machine can efficiently handle steel, aluminum, and brass, and even materials with hardness up to CK45. This versatile feature empowers hobbyists and professionals alike to take on a variety of projects, offering endless creative possibilities.

Desktop CNC lathe

Early bird supporter pledges are now available for the ingenious project from roughly $3799 or £2902 (depending on current exchange rates), offering a considerable discount of approximately 42% off the normal retail price, while the Kickstarter crowd funding is under way.

“ROWND Lathe is meticulously crafted to ensure an enjoyable and seamless user experience. Even if you’re new to the world of CNC lathes, fear not! ROWND Lathe’s user-friendly design allows you to swiftly master your projects, starting with simple creations and gradually advancing to more intricate designs. It’s a learning curve that sparks growth and hones your skills, nurturing your creative spirit along the way.”

Moreover, the Rownd is carefully designed to ensure the user’s safety, incorporating a robust enclosure that secures all moving parts. This design aspect not only helps in preventing accidental injuries but also reduces noise and contains debris, ensuring a safer, cleaner work environment.

One of the standout features of the Rownd CNC lathe is the integration of a touchscreen and a smart application. These advanced features add a level of convenience that is not usually found in traditional CNC machines. Users can control the machine remotely, which makes it possible to perform tasks without being physically present at the workstation. This means users can manage their time more effectively, as they can multitask while the machine operates.

“When it comes to quality, ROWND Lathe exceeds expectations. Its precision-engineered construction boasts an accuracy of up to 0.02 mm, ensuring high-quality results that leave a lasting impression. ROWND Lathe empowers you to cut and shape a variety of materials—steel, aluminum, brass, plastic, and wood—up to CK45 hardness, unlocking endless possibilities.”

When it comes to performance, the Rownd CNC lathe doesn’t compromise. Its precision-engineered construction delivers an impressive accuracy of up to 0.02 mm. This high level of precision ensures that the end result of every project will be of the highest quality, making a lasting impression on clients, colleagues, or competition.

With the assumption that the Rownd crowd funding campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and production progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around February 2024. To learn more about the Rownd desktop CNC lathe project review the promotional video below.

“ROWND Lathe believes in the democratization of creativity. Whether you’re a beginner hobbyist yearning to express yourself or a seasoned professional seeking new frontiers, ROWND Lathe welcomes you with open arms. You have the power to customize the complexity level of your projects, steadily becoming a master of your craft. Getting hands-on with the ROWND Lathe isn’t just about manufacturing; it’s an exciting experience that frees your creative potential, allowing you to mold your imagination and push the boundaries of what you thought was possible.”

For a complete list of all available special pledges, stretch goals, extra media and technical attributes for the desktop CNC lathe, jump over to the official Rownd crowd funding campaign page by investigating the link below.

Source : Kickstarter

Disclaimer: Participating in Kickstarter campaigns involves inherent risks. While many projects successfully meet their goals, others may fail to deliver due to numerous challenges. Always conduct thorough research and exercise caution when pledging your hard-earned money.



Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals