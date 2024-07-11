Lon:HUB unique desktop charger and connectivity hub

Ever feel like your desk is a jungle of cables and devices, each vying for a spot on your power strip? You’re not alone. Many of us struggle with keeping our workspaces tidy and efficient. The Lon:HUB desktop charger and hub offers a solution to this common problem. The Lon:HUB combines the functionalities of a docking station, charger hub, power strip, and cable organizer into one sleek unit, designed to declutter and streamline your workspace.

Key Takeaways Combines multiple functionalities into one sleek unit.

Thunderbolt 4 connectivity for high-speed data transfer.

Smart cable organization system.

Supports up to four 4K 60Hz displays.

Provides up to 100W power delivery for charging devices.

Integrated Magnetic Q12 Wireless Charger.

Includes five 110VAC sockets for additional power needs.

Early bird pledge levels are now available for the state-of-the-art desktop charger and hub from roughly $239 or £189 (depending on current exchange rates), offering a considerable discount of approximately 25% off the MSRP, while the Kickstarter crowd funding is under way.

One of the standout features of the Lon:HUB is its Thunderbolt 4 connectivity. This advanced standard ensures high-speed data transfer, making it perfect for professionals who need to move large files quickly. Whether you’re a video editor, graphic designer, or data analyst, the Lon:HUB has got you covered. Imagine transferring gigabytes of video footage or high-resolution images in mere seconds, allowing you to focus more on your creative process rather than waiting for files to load.

Cable management is often a headache, but not with the Lon:HUB desktop charger. Its smart cable organization system keeps your cables neat and tangle-free, allowing you to focus on your work without the distraction of a messy desk. Say goodbye to the frustration of searching for the right cable and hello to a more efficient workspace. Picture a desk where every cable has its place, reducing clutter and enhancing your productivity. This feature is particularly beneficial for those who use multiple devices and peripherals, ensuring that your workspace remains clean and organized.

For those who need multiple displays, the Lon:HUB supports up to four 4K 60Hz displays. This feature is ideal for multitaskers who need to keep several applications open simultaneously. Whether you’re coding, designing, or trading stocks, having multiple high-resolution displays can significantly boost your productivity. Imagine having your email, design software, coding environment, and research documents all open and visible at the same time. This setup can drastically reduce the time spent switching between applications, allowing you to work more efficiently.

If the Lon:HUB campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and the project progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around November 2024. To learn more about the Lon:HUB desktop charger and connectivity hub project survey the promotional video below.

Charging your devices is a breeze with the Lon:HUB’s power delivery feature, which provides up to 100W of power. This means you can charge your laptop, smartphone, and other devices quickly and efficiently. No more juggling multiple chargers or running out of battery in the middle of an important task. Think about the convenience of having a single hub that can power all your essential devices, ensuring that you are always ready to tackle your next project without interruptions.

The integrated Magnetic Q12 Wireless Charger is another catalyst. Simply place your compatible device on the charger, and it will start charging immediately. This feature adds an extra layer of convenience, especially for those who are always on the go. Imagine the ease of just placing your phone on the hub and knowing it will be charged without fumbling with cables. This is particularly useful for busy professionals who need to keep their devices charged and ready at all times.

Lastly, the Lon:HUB includes five 110VAC sockets, giving you additional power options for your workspace. Whether you need to plug in a lamp, printer, or any other device, the Lon:HUB has the capacity to handle it all. Imagine the flexibility of having multiple power sources at your disposal, allowing you to create a fully functional and efficient workspace tailored to your needs.

Upgrade your workspace with the Lon:HUB multifunctional connectivity and charging hub and experience the ultimate in convenience and efficiency. This all-in-one solution not only enhances your productivity but also brings a sense of order and simplicity to your daily routine.

For a complete list of all available campaign pledges, stretch goals, extra media and product details for the desktop charger and connectivity hub, jump over to the official Lon:HUB crowd funding campaign page by navigating to the link below.

Source : Kickstarter

Disclaimer: Participating in Kickstarter campaigns involves inherent risks. While many projects successfully meet their goals, others may fail to deliver due to numerous challenges. Always conduct thorough research and exercise caution when pledging your hard-earned money.



