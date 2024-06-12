4K Docking station and 100w desktop fast charger from $39

Are you tired of juggling multiple chargers and adapters for your devices? The DockVista 9-in-1 Docking Station is here to simplify your life. This all-in-one solution combines a powerful 100W desktop fast charger with a versatile 4K docking station, making it the ultimate accessory for your tech arsenal.

A single desktop hub that supports your iPhone, iPad, Switch, MacBook Air, and Android devices. With the DockVista, you can seamlessly connect and charge all your gadgets. It features high-speed USB-A and Type-C fast charging ports, ensuring your devices are powered up in no time. Plus, the SD/TF card reading capability and 4K HDMI output make it a powerhouse for data transmission and display needs.

4K Desktop Docking Station

Pre-order early bird pledges are now available for the radical project from roughly $39 or £31 (depending on current exchange rates). The DockVista is not just about functionality; it’s designed with elegance and practicality in mind. Inspired by the sleek lines of a sailboat, its streamlined shell adds a touch of sophistication to any workspace.

Whether you’re at home or on the go, the detachable base makes it easy to pack and carry, ensuring you have a stable connection wherever you are. This thoughtful design means you can maintain a clutter-free desk while still having all your essential devices within reach. Imagine the convenience of having a single, elegant hub that not only meets your technical needs but also complements your workspace aesthetics.

One of the standout features of the DockVista is its HDMI 2.0 technology, which supports stunning 4K30Hz resolution. It’s also backward compatible with 2K60Hz and 1080P120Hz, giving you flexibility for various display setups. Whether you’re presenting a project, streaming a movie, or gaming, the DockVista ensures you get the best visual experience possible. And with USB 3.0 5Gbps data transmission, you can transfer files at lightning speed. This means less waiting and more productivity, allowing you to focus on what truly matters.

Worried about overheating? The DockVista has you covered with its unique heat dissipation design, ensuring stable performance even during extended use. This is particularly important if you’re using multiple devices simultaneously or running high-performance applications. The efficient heat management system ensures that your devices remain cool and functional, preventing any potential damage from overheating. Whether you’re setting up a permanent home office or need a temporary solution on the road, this docking station is built to handle it all. Its robust construction and reliable performance make it a must-have for anyone looking to streamline their tech setup.

Assuming that the DockVista funding campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and production progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around September 2024. To learn more about the DockVista 4K dock and desktop fast charger project evaluate the promotional video below.

Upgrade your workspace with the DockVista 9-in-1 Docking Station and experience the convenience of a unified charging and data transmission hub. This versatile device not only simplifies your tech life but also enhances your productivity and efficiency. With its combination of functionality, design, and performance, the DockVista is the perfect addition to any modern workspace. Say goodbye to clutter and hello to a more organized, efficient, and stylish work environment.

For a complete list of all available project pledges, stretch goals, extra media and dimensional specifications for the 4K dock and desktop fast charger, jump over to the official DockVista crowd funding campaign page by following the link below.

Source : Kickstarter

Disclaimer: Participating in Kickstarter campaigns involves inherent risks. While many projects successfully meet their goals, others may fail to deliver due to numerous challenges. Always conduct thorough research and exercise caution when pledging your hard-earned money.



