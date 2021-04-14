Otis Rack desk organizer

If you’re desk could do with a little more organisation you may be interested in the Otis, a unique desk organizer that combines a compact design with drawers. The Otis Rack can be used in a wide variety of different ways and can be hung from your desk or stood underneath depending on your preference.

Specially priced early bird pledges are now available for the novel project from roughly $149 or £109 (depending on current exchange rates). If the Otis campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and production progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around September 2021. To learn more about the Otis desk organiser project watch the promotional video below.

“Introducing OTIS RACK, a better and easier way to organize your workspace. Available in two options – Hanger and Tower. Otis Rack gives everything with its own space, lets you quickly access what you need, and helps eliminate workspace clutter. Traditional drawers lack compartments and always end up cluttered. Otis Rack provides smaller customizable trays that let you categorize, arrange, and prioritize what you need.”

“Available in two versions – a smaller capacity “Hanger” and a high capacity “Tower” unit. Compatible with most desk type, Otis Hanger requires no installation and simply “hangs” on your desk. The “Tower” unit offers a high capacity storage that utilizes space much more efficiently than traditional drawers.”

“With everything in their own space, accessing what you need becomes extremely easy. No more wasting your time digging through your drawers.”

Source : Kickstarter

