LifeSpan Ampera desk bike that also generates power for your gadgets

The Ampera desk bike is a unique fitness product that seamlessly integrates work and wellness, redefining the boundaries of home and office spaces. This innovative product is designed to boost productivity and fitness levels, offering a unique solution to the challenges of modern workspaces. The Ampera desk bike’s design is adaptive and dynamic, blurring the lines between home and office. It boasts a warm, furniture-like aesthetic that blends effortlessly into any environment.

The lightweight aluminum base provides stability, while the built-in wheels and a leather-wrapped handle make it easy to move. This flexibility in design allows users to adapt their workspace to their needs, promoting a healthier and more productive work environment. Exclusive early bird pledges are now available for the fresh project from roughly $649 or £532 (depending on current exchange rates), offering a considerable discount of approximately 35% off the purchase price, while the Kickstarter crowd funding is under way.

One of the key features of the Ampera desk bike is its ability to fast charge electronic devices. The bike’s regenerative pedals can generate up to 65 watts per hour at a casual speed of 60 rpm, supporting PD fast charging for quick device charging. This feature allows users to stay connected and productive while exercising. Additionally, a 15W wireless charger is incorporated under the seat, allowing users to charge two devices simultaneously.

The Ampera desk bike is not only functional but also sustainable. Over 30% of its components, including packaging, are made from recycled materials. The company sources recycled HIPS pellets from certified material manufacturers, with 31% of the bike made from recycled HIPS. This commitment to sustainability reflects the growing trend towards eco-friendly products in the tech industry.

The bike also features an integrated RGB ring light with 12 color options, customizable via a mobile app. This feature adds a touch of personalization, allowing users to create a workspace that reflects their style and mood.

If the LifeSpan Ampera campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and manufacturing progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around November 2023. To learn more about the LifeSpan Ampera desk bike project watch the promotional video below.

The Ampera desk bike is designed with user comfort in mind. The ergonomics are designed for comfort, with an upright sitting position that engages the core. The bike features a 2” thick seat cushion made from high-density molded foam, a breathable fabric cover, and a pneumatic seat post for easy height adjustment.

The mobile app, available on iOS and Android, allows users to monitor their fitness progress. Users can track calories burned, with an average burn of 500-600 calories per hour for a 70kg individual pedaling at 20km/h. The app also allows users to track wattage generated and distance traveled, providing a comprehensive overview of their fitness journey.

The Ampera desk bike is designed to be quiet, featuring a silent belt-driven drive train that minimizes noise, with a decibel level below 60dB. This feature ensures that users can work and exercise without disturbing others, making it an ideal choice for shared workspaces or home offices.

The innovative design and functionality of the Ampera desk bike have not gone unnoticed. It has been honored with the 2023 HiP Award by Interior Design magazine for its exceptional design and innovative approach. This recognition underscores the bike’s potential to transform workspaces and promote a healthier, more productive work environment.

The Ampera desk bike is a groundbreaking product that combines work and wellness in a unique and effective way. Its adaptive design, fast charging capabilities, sustainability, and user-friendly features make it a valuable addition to any workspace. Whether you’re working from home or in an office, the Ampera desk bike offers a solution that promotes productivity, fitness, and sustainability.

Source : Kickstarter

