DeltaForce 65 metal mechanical keyboard with camo finish

The DeltaForce 65 Full Metal Kamo Mechanical Keyboard offers users a compact powerhouse designed to elevate gaming sessions and transform your entire typing experience. Whether you’re a hardcore gamer, a prolific writer, or a tech enthusiast, the DeltaForce 65 is crafted to meet the demands of even the most intense keyboard warriors.

When you lay your eyes on the DeltaForce 65, you’ll immediately realize that it’s not just any ordinary keyboard; it’s a statement piece. You have the freedom to choose from four unique camo patterns—Jungle, Urban, Desert, and Cyber—allowing you to match your setup or mood perfectly. But these designs are more than just visually appealing; they’re built into a robust CNC aluminum case with a gasket mount structure that promises unparalleled stability and durability. The full metal construction of this mechanical keyboard is designed to withstand the rigors of heavy use, ensuring that it remains a reliable companion through countless typing sessions and intense gaming battles.

Early bird tier pledges are now available for the original project from roughly $149 or £119 (depending on current exchange rates), offering a considerable discount of approximately 32% off the standard retail price, while the Kickstarter crowd funding is under way.

As you place your fingers on the keys, you’ll experience a tactile journey like no other. The DeltaForce 65 features high-quality sublimation PBT keycaps in a KCA profile, meticulously designed for ergonomic comfort and reduced key travel. This means that every keystroke feels smooth and fast, enabling you to type with enhanced speed and accuracy. The keyboard is also equipped with hot-swappable Gateron Red switches, giving you the flexibility to customize your typing experience on the fly without the need for soldering. Whether you prefer a lighter or firmer touch, you can easily swap out the switches to find the perfect feel that suits your typing style.

One of the standout features of the DeltaForce 65 is its extensive customization options. With advanced QMK/VIA software support, you have the power to tailor your keyboard to fit your specific needs. Remap keys, program macros, and fine-tune the RGB lighting to create a setup that’s uniquely yours. The inclusion of a CNC aluminum volume knob adds a touch of luxury and convenience, allowing you to make seamless adjustments to your audio without interrupting your workflow. And with the south-facing RGB LEDs, your keyboard will come to life with stunning illumination, creating a visually immersive experience that enhances your overall typing and gaming enjoyment.

But the DeltaForce 65 goes beyond mere aesthetics and customization; it’s designed to deliver a superior typing experience in every aspect. The keyboard features a multi-layered padding design that includes poron and IXPE layers for exceptional sound dampening. This thoughtful addition enhances the overall typing feel, reducing noise and providing satisfying tactile feedback with each keystroke. Whether you’re gaming late into the night or working on a critical deadline, the DeltaForce 65 ensures that every interaction with your keyboard is a pleasure, allowing you to focus on your tasks without any distractions.

If the DeltaForce 65 campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and fullfilment progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around July 2024. To learn more about the DeltaForce 65 metal mechanical keyboard project inspect the promotional video below.

When it comes to connectivity and advanced specifications, the DeltaForce 65 leaves no stone unturned. Equipped with a USB-C connector and a detachable cable, this keyboard offers flexibility and easy connectivity, making it convenient to set up and transport. You’ll experience ultra-responsive performance thanks to the 1000Hz polling rate, ensuring that your keystrokes are registered with lightning-fast precision. The keyboard also features pre-lubed screw-in stabilizers, providing a stable and smooth typing experience, even during intense gaming sessions.

The DeltaForce 65 Full Metal Kamo Mechanical Keyboard is not just a tool; it’s an extension of your personality and a reflection of your commitment to excellence. Whether you’re upgrading your gaming rig or revamping your office setup, this keyboard combines performance, customization, and rugged elegance in a way that sets it apart from the rest. With its compact 65% layout, CNC aluminum construction, and advanced features, the DeltaForce 65 is ready to accompany you on a typing journey that will redefine your expectations and elevate your productivity to new heights. Get ready to experience typing like never before and unleash your true potential with this remarkable mechanical keyboard.

For a complete list of all available project pledges, stretch goals, extra media and capability highlights for the metal mechanical keyboard, jump over to the official DeltaForce 65 crowd funding campaign page by following the link below.

Disclaimer: Participating in Kickstarter campaigns involves inherent risks. While many projects successfully meet their goals, others may fail to deliver due to numerous challenges. Always conduct thorough research and exercise caution when pledging your hard-earned money.



