Defrost your food faster with Icefire

Icefire is a new way to defrost food extremely fast and provides a method that is roughly 8 times faster than currently available defrosting systems. With a 13.8 L capacity the Icefire defrosting system is now available to back on Kickstarter and is currently in its last week after raising more than $25,000. The one click defrosting system features a UV sterilisation system and is easy to clean and store.

Early bird pledges are now available for the inventive project from roughly $99 or £90 (depending on current exchange rates).

“The following problems occur when food is being defrosted: 1. Natural defrosting, up to 1.5 hours of defrosting. 2. Refrigerator thawing, time-consuming and easy to forget. 3. Microwave defrosting, easy to cause damage to the meat.4. Water thawing, easy to cause and lead to nutritional loss”

Defrost your food faster

Assuming that the Icefire funding campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and the project completion progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around December 2022. To learn more about the Icefire food defrosting system project review the promotional video below.

“Meet ICEFIRE, an intelligent defrosting machine that can thaw any frozen items within 15 minutes. And its premium great material and special structure make it 8 times faster than competitors on the defrosting market, streamline your defrosting procedure and make meal preparation a breeze! Perfectly defrost your frozen food in just 15 minutes. Saves time, money and reduces energy consumption by automatically melting the ice crystals.”

“Intelligent ultrasonic atomization releases negative oxygen ions in a cold and low-temperature environment, which can firmly Negative oxygen ion lock the nutrition and flavor of food, and always keep food fresh and tender without loss of water. Another benefit of owning an ICEFIRE is It has the function of ultraviolet disinfection and sterilization, it makes it easy and efficient to sterilize food without having to heat the food to high temperatures.”

For a complete list of all available early bird specials, stretch goals, extra media and engineering specifications for the food defrosting system, jump over to the official Icefire crowd funding campaign page by visiting the link below.

Source : Kickstarter



