Deezer Shows launched in another 51 countries

Deezer has announced that its Deezer Shows have launched in another 51 countries, this includes Canada, 19 Latin America and 32 European countries.

The ‘Shows’ tab is Deezer’s unique way to help listeners discover and keep track of their podcasts. You’ll find the tab next to your ‘Music’ in the Deezer app. Here you’ll see your latest personal recommendations, today’s hottest podcasts, collections and more. Listen to the latest episodes from your favorite shows and browse 15 podcast categories and sub-genres, covering themes like music, self-help, cooking, history, business news and talk shows. Or if you’re short on time, just pick a podcast by duration. That way you can make sure to always finish listening to what you’ve started.

“Our data shows that listeners who have access to the Shows tab discover and listen to more podcasts. They’re also more engaged with the platform overall. Opening up the Shows tab across Europe and South America makes sure that more people than ever have access to a powerful and simple way to enjoy podcasts. It’s designed from the ground up to make your experience as seamless and personal as possible. And the more you use it, the better Deezer becomes at offering you new shows you’ll enjoy,” said Frédéric Antelme, Deezer’s VP of Content.

You can find out more details about the expansion of the Deezer Shows over at Deezer at the link below.

Source Deezer

