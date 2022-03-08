Deep Water thriller film trailer starring Ben Affleck and Ana de Armas

20th Century Studios has released a new trailer for the upcoming psychological thriller film Deep Water, starring Ben Affleck and Ana de Armas. Deep Water is based on the 1957 novel of the same name written by Patricia Highsmith and will be available to watch later this month from March 18th 2022 onwards on the Hulu streaming service.

A married couple who have fallen out of love with each other begin playing deadly mind games against one another that begin seeing those around them dying. Watch the latest two minute trailer released by 20th Century Studios to learn more about what you can expect from the characters and twisted storyline. Deep Water has been directed by Adrian Lyne from a screenplay written by Zach Helm and Sam Levinson.

Deep Water film 2022

“Ben Affleck (“Gone Girl”) and Ana de Armas (“Knives Out”) star in the psychological thriller “Deep Water” from director Adrian Lyne (“Fatal Attraction,” “Indecent Proposal”). Based on the celebrated novel by famed mystery writer Patricia Highsmith (The Talented Mr. Ripley), “Deep Water” takes us inside the marriage of picture-perfect Vic (Affleck) and Melinda (de Armas) Van Allen to discover the dangerous mind games they play and what happens to the people that get caught up in them.”

Source : 20th Century Studios

