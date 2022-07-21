Carter action thriller film premiers exclusively on Netflix next month

Netflix has released a new trailer for its upcoming “non-stop, real-time action spectacular” in the form of Carter film. “A man with no memory has only one mission to complete.” Carter is an action thriller film directed by Jung Byung-gil, starring Joo Won in the title role with Lee Sung-jae, Jeong So-ri and Kim Bo-min.

The new Netflix Carter film will be premiering exclusively on the Netflix streaming service early next month and will be available to watch, August 5, 2022. “A man wakes up missing his memories. Directed by a mysterious voice from a device in his ear, he sets off on a hostage rescue mission rife with danger.”

Carter film trailer 2022

“Carter awakens two months into a deadly pandemic originating from the DMZ that has already devastated the United States and North Korea. With no recollections of his past except a mysterious device in his head, a lethal bomb in his mouth, and a voice in his ear giving him orders to avoid getting killed, Carter is thrown into a mysterious operation while the CIA and North Korean coup chase him close.”

Unfortunately Netflix has seen a reduction in subscribers over the last few months even though it has recently released the highly anticipated fourth season of Stranger Things.

Source : Netflix

