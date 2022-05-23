Stranger Things S4 first 8 minutes teaser released

Fans of the Netflix Stranger Things TV series patiently waiting for the Premier of the fourth season later this month on May 27th. Will be pleased to know that Netflix has made available the first eight minutes of the first episode of Stranger Things S4 to whet your appetite for the upcoming action and suspense. The new season will consist of two volumes with the first consisting of seven episodes and the second of two episodes.

“It’s been six months since the Battle of Starcourt, which brought terror and destruction to Hawkins. Struggling with the aftermath, our group of friends are separated for the first time – and navigating the complexities of high school hasn’t made things any easier. In this most vulnerable time, a new and horrifying supernatural threat surfaces, presenting a gruesome mystery that, if solved, might finally put an end to the horrors of the Upside Down.”

Stranger Things S4

“Although it’s not all good news for our “American”; [Hopper] is imprisoned far from home in the snowy wasteland of Kamchatka, Russia, where he will face dangers both human… and other. Meanwhile, back in the States, a new horror is beginning to surface, something long-buried, something that connects everything…”

Stranger Things S4 Vol. 1. Seven Episodes will be available to watch from May 27th with Stranger Things S4 Vol. 2. Two Episodes available to watch on July 1st. Season 4 will be Stranger Things’ penultimate season.

Source : Netflix

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals