Death Stranding 2 under development confirms Norman Reedus

During an interview with Leo magazine actor Norman Reedus has confirmed that a sequel to the original Death Stranding game has started stating “we just started the second one”. Unfortunately no further details on when Death Stranding 2 will be available to play have been announced as yet but as soon more information is made available will keep you up to speed as always.

Death Stranding 2

During the interview Reedus explained a little more about creating the original Death Stranding game. “It took me maybe two or three years to finish all the MoCap sessions and everything,” Reedus said. “It takes a lot of work. And then the game came out, and it just won all these awards, and it was a huge thing, so we just started part two of that.”

The original Death Stranding game launched on the PlayStation platform and is now available on PC

“The original action game set in an open world and Kojima refers to Death Stranding as the first “strand game”, an original genre characterized by the game’s incorporation of social elements. Kojima compared this genre to how his earlier game Metal Gear (now considered a stealth game) was called an action game during its release because the stealth genre had not been established. The player controls Sam Bridges, a porter for a company known as BRIDGES. The player is tasked with delivering supply cargo to various isolated cities known as KNOTs, as well as isolated researchers and survivalists, while also connecting them to a communications system known as the Chiral Network.”

Jump over to the full interview on the Leo Magazine for more information about Norman Reedus and his exploits.

Source : Leo Magazine : Verge

