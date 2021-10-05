Deals: Wooden Digital Alarm Clock with Wireless Qi Charging Pad, save 62%

We have a great deal for our readers on the Wooden Digital Alarm Clock with Wireless Qi Charging Pad in the Geeky Gadgets Deals store.

The Wooden Digital Alarm Clock with Wireless Qi Charging Pad is available in our deals store for just $29.99, that is a saving of 62% off the regular price.

Organize your time with the Wooden Digital Alarm Clock with Wireless Qi Charging Pad! This high-quality wooden 4-bit LED display digital clock can show you the time, date, and temperature in one HUD. Set your preferred time of daily alarm and get ready to start your day. It also has a voice control function that can turn the LED display by either clapping or making a loud sound. More importantly, you can charge any Qi-compatible device on top of this multifunctional alarm clock!

Clock function. Displays 12/24-hour conversion

Displays 12/24-hour conversion Date function. Displays MM/DD/YYYY (2000 up to 2099)

Displays MM/DD/YYYY (2000 up to 2099) Temperature function. Displays atmospheric temperature at Fahrenheit or Celsius

Displays atmospheric temperature at Fahrenheit or Celsius Power-saving. Turns the display off automatically when not in use

Turns the display off automatically when not in use Daily alarm. Set your daily preferred alarm

Set your daily preferred alarm Voice control. Turn on the display with a clap or a loud noise

Turn on the display with a clap or a loud noise Qi-certified. Wirelessly charge Qi-compatible devices

Specs

Color: wood

Materials: wood, plastic, electronics

Product dimensions: 3.2″H x 2.8″L x 0.7″W

Weight: 0.75lbs

Working voltage: 3V

Input: 5V = 2A, 9V = 1.67A

Output: 5V = 1A, 9V = 1.2A

Charging frequency: 110khz-205khz

Standby power consumption: < 0.2W

Receiving distance: 5-10mm

Charging efficiency: 75%

Transmitting power: 5W 10

You can find out more information about this great deal on the Wooden Digital Alarm Clock with Wireless Qi Charging Pad over at our deals store at the link below.

