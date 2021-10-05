Deals: Wooden Digital Alarm Clock with Wireless Qi Charging Pad, save 62%

We have a great deal for our readers on the Wooden Digital Alarm Clock with Wireless Qi Charging Pad in the Geeky Gadgets Deals store.
The Wooden Digital Alarm Clock with Wireless Qi Charging Pad is available in our deals store for just $29.99, that is a saving of 62% off the regular price.
Organize your time with the Wooden Digital Alarm Clock with Wireless Qi Charging Pad! This high-quality wooden 4-bit LED display digital clock can show you the time, date, and temperature in one HUD. Set your preferred time of daily alarm and get ready to start your day. It also has a voice control function that can turn the LED display by either clapping or making a loud sound. More importantly, you can charge any Qi-compatible device on top of this multifunctional alarm clock!
- Clock function. Displays 12/24-hour conversion
- Date function. Displays MM/DD/YYYY (2000 up to 2099)
- Temperature function. Displays atmospheric temperature at Fahrenheit or Celsius
- Power-saving. Turns the display off automatically when not in use
- Daily alarm. Set your daily preferred alarm
- Voice control. Turn on the display with a clap or a loud noise
- Qi-certified. Wirelessly charge Qi-compatible devices
Specs
- Color: wood
- Materials: wood, plastic, electronics
- Product dimensions: 3.2″H x 2.8″L x 0.7″W
- Weight: 0.75lbs
- Working voltage: 3V
- Input: 5V = 2A, 9V = 1.67A
- Output: 5V = 1A, 9V = 1.2A
- Charging frequency: 110khz-205khz
- Standby power consumption: < 0.2W
- Receiving distance: 5-10mm
- Charging efficiency: 75%
- Transmitting power: 5W 10
- Clock function: displays 12/24-hour conversion
- Date function: displays MM/DD/YYYY (2000 to 2099)
- Temperature function: displays both Fahrenheit or Celsius
- Range: 0℃ – 50℃ (32 ℉-122 ℉)
- Power-saving functions
- Turn on
- Turn off
- Display -Sd
- Daily alarm
- Voice control function
- Key tone enabled
- Manufacturer’s 90-day warranty
You can find out more information about this great deal on the Wooden Digital Alarm Clock with Wireless Qi Charging Pad over at our deals store at the link below.
Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals
Disclosure: Some of our articles include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, Geeky Gadgets may earn an affiliate commission. Learn more.