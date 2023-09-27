Deals: Wewatch V70 Pro 1080p 500 Lumen Projector, save 32%

Imagine transforming your living room into a personal cinema, where you can enjoy your favorite movies, TV shows, or even presentations in high definition. The Wewatch V70 Pro Projector is here to make that dream a reality. With its 5.8-inch LCD display and TFT LCD display technology, you can expect nothing but the best visual experience.

The light source brightness of this projector ranges from 17000 to 28000LM, with an ANSI brightness of 350LM to 500LM. This means you can enjoy clear and bright images, even in rooms with ambient light. The projector offers a standard resolution of 1920x1080p and is even compatible with 4k resolution, ensuring that you get the best picture quality possible.

Key Features of the Wewatch V70 Pro Projector

Light source lifespan of up to 50,000 hours

Supports 16:9 and 4:3 aspect ratios

Offers front, rear, and side projection options

Projection size ranges from 30″ to 200″

Supports multi-screen interactivity through AirPlay, DLNA, and Miracast

Two built-in cooling fans to prevent overheating

Offers both wireless and wired connection options

Manual keystone correction for adjusting the vertical angle by ±15°

50-100% zoom function for resizing the image

Multiple ports for easy connection to various devices

Compatible with iOS and Android

The Wewatch V70 Pro Projector is not just about delivering high-quality images; it’s also about convenience and flexibility. It supports multi-screen interactivity through AirPlay, DLNA, and Miracast, allowing you to share your screen with others easily. The projector also offers both wireless and wired connection options, so you can choose the one that suits your needs best.

One of the best things about this projector is its long lifespan. The light source of the projector can last up to 50,000 hours, which means you can enjoy your favorite content for years to come without worrying about replacing the bulb. Plus, it comes with a 1-year manufacturer’s warranty for your peace of mind.

So why wait? Bring the magic of cinema to your home today with the Wewatch V70 Pro Projector. It’s more than just a projector; it’s a gateway to a world of entertainment.

Get this deal>



Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals