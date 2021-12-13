Deals: Wacky Robots 5-Pack Bundle Soldering Practice Kits

We have an awesome deal on the Wacky Robots 5-Pack Bundle Soldering Practice Kits in the Geeky Gadgets Deals store this week.
The Wacky Robots 5-Pack Bundle Soldering Practice Kits is available in our deals store for just $49.99, more details are below.
CircuitMess is a team of young individuals who work on software & hardware development and manufacture educational and fun electronic devices. With the goal to bring electronics and programming to everyone in a fun, interesting way, they give you Wacky Robots. These quirky robots are the perfect soldering practice kits that will help you get started with electronics.
Meet BOB
- Beginner-friendly 16-piece kit
- Has 6 RGB LEDs that automatically change colors
- Coin cell battery is included
- You will learn about light emitting diodes (LEDs)
- Instructions included in the package
Meet CAPACITRON
- Beginner-friendly 12-piece kit
- Has 2 pushbuttons that will demonstrate capacitor charge and discharge
- Coin cell battery is included
- You will learn how capacitors work
- Instructions included in the package
Meet MR. BEE
- Beginner-friendly 8-piece kit
- Vibrates and moves around (bzzzz like a bee, duh!)
- Coin cell battery is included
- You will learn about intentionally unbalanced motors
- Instructions included in the package
Meet MARV
- Beginner-friendly 10-piece kit
- Has 2 blue LEDs and a pushbutton
- Coin cell battery is included
- You will learn the difference between a pushbutton and a switch
- Instructions included in the package
Meet RESISTRON
- Beginner-friendly 8-piece kit
- Has a variable resistor that dims the brightness of the LEDs
- Coin cell battery is included
- You will learn about resistance and ohm’s law
- Instructions included in the package
Specs
- 5 different kits
- Complete components
- Lead-free
- Safe
- For ages 9+
- Beginner-friendly
- Adult supervision required
Includes
- Wacky Robots 5-Pack Bundle: Soldering Practice Kits
Wacky Robots 5-Pack Bundle Soldering Practice Kits
