Deals: Wacky Robots 5-Pack Bundle Soldering Practice Kits

We have an awesome deal on the Wacky Robots 5-Pack Bundle Soldering Practice Kits in the Geeky Gadgets Deals store this week.

The Wacky Robots 5-Pack Bundle Soldering Practice Kits is available in our deals store for just $49.99, more details are below.

CircuitMess is a team of young individuals who work on software & hardware development and manufacture educational and fun electronic devices. With the goal to bring electronics and programming to everyone in a fun, interesting way, they give you Wacky Robots. These quirky robots are the perfect soldering practice kits that will help you get started with electronics. Meet BOB Beginner-friendly 16-piece kit

Has 6 RGB LEDs that automatically change colors

Coin cell battery is included

You will learn about light emitting diodes (LEDs)

Instructions included in the package Meet CAPACITRON Beginner-friendly 12-piece kit

Has 2 pushbuttons that will demonstrate capacitor charge and discharge

Coin cell battery is included

You will learn how capacitors work

Instructions included in the package Meet MR. BEE Beginner-friendly 8-piece kit

Vibrates and moves around (bzzzz like a bee, duh!)

Coin cell battery is included

You will learn about intentionally unbalanced motors

Instructions included in the package Meet MARV Beginner-friendly 10-piece kit

Has 2 blue LEDs and a pushbutton

Coin cell battery is included

You will learn the difference between a pushbutton and a switch

Instructions included in the package Meet RESISTRON Beginner-friendly 8-piece kit

Has a variable resistor that dims the brightness of the LEDs

Coin cell battery is included

You will learn about resistance and ohm’s law

Instructions included in the package

Specs 5 different kits

Complete components

Lead-free

Safe

For ages 9+

Beginner-friendly

Adult supervision required Includes Wacky Robots 5-Pack Bundle: Soldering Practice Kits

You can find out more information on the great deal on the Wacky Robots 5-Pack Bundle Soldering Practice Kits over at our deals store at the link below.

Get this deal>

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals