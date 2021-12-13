Geeky Gadgets

Deals: Wacky Robots 5-Pack Bundle Soldering Practice Kits

Wacky Robots

We have an awesome deal on the Wacky Robots 5-Pack Bundle Soldering Practice Kits in the Geeky Gadgets Deals store this week.

The Wacky Robots 5-Pack Bundle Soldering Practice Kits is available in our deals store for just $49.99, more details are below.

CircuitMess is a team of young individuals who work on software & hardware development and manufacture educational and fun electronic devices. With the goal to bring electronics and programming to everyone in a fun, interesting way, they give you Wacky Robots. These quirky robots are the perfect soldering practice kits that will help you get started with electronics.

Meet BOB

  • Beginner-friendly 16-piece kit
  • Has 6 RGB LEDs that automatically change colors
  • Coin cell battery is included
  • You will learn about light emitting diodes (LEDs)
  • Instructions included in the package

Meet CAPACITRON

  • Beginner-friendly 12-piece kit
  • Has 2 pushbuttons that will demonstrate capacitor charge and discharge
  • Coin cell battery is included
  • You will learn how capacitors work
  • Instructions included in the package

Meet MR. BEE

  • Beginner-friendly 8-piece kit
  • Vibrates and moves around (bzzzz like a bee, duh!)
  • Coin cell battery is included
  • You will learn about intentionally unbalanced motors
  • Instructions included in the package

Meet MARV

  • Beginner-friendly 10-piece kit
  • Has 2 blue LEDs and a pushbutton
  • Coin cell battery is included
  • You will learn the difference between a pushbutton and a switch
  • Instructions included in the package

Meet RESISTRON

  • Beginner-friendly 8-piece kit
  • Has a variable resistor that dims the brightness of the LEDs
  • Coin cell battery is included
  • You will learn about resistance and ohm’s law
  • Instructions included in the package

Specs

  • 5 different kits
  • Complete components
  • Lead-free
  • Safe
  • For ages 9+
  • Beginner-friendly
  • Adult supervision required

Includes

  • Wacky Robots 5-Pack Bundle: Soldering Practice Kits

You can find out more information on the great deal on the Wacky Robots 5-Pack Bundle Soldering Practice Kits over at our deals store at the link below.

