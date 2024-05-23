Deals: Unleash your creativity with the Toybox 3D Printer

Have you ever wished you could create your own toys? Or perhaps you’re a parent looking for a fun, educational tool for your children? Look no further than the Toybox 3D Printer. This innovative device is designed for both children and adults, allowing you to bring your imagination to life in a tangible way.

The Toybox 3D Printer is not just a printer; it’s a gateway to endless fun and creativity. With its simple one-touch functions, you don’t need to be a tech wizard to operate it. Plus, there’s no need for a knife to remove prints, making it safe for kids to use.

Key Features of the Toybox 3D Printer

Easy to use: The printer is easy to set up and use, requiring only four steps: install, connect to Wi-Fi, load the printer food, and start printing through the app.

The printer is easy to set up and use, requiring only four steps: install, connect to Wi-Fi, load the printer food, and start printing through the app. Companion app: A companion app allows users to choose from an expanding toy catalog or upload their own designs.

A companion app allows users to choose from an expanding toy catalog or upload their own designs. Warner Bros. Partnership: The printer now includes items based on DC Comics, Cartoon Network, Looney Tunes, Hanna-Barbera, Friends, Seinfeld, Polar Express and Elf due to a partnership with Warner Bros. Consumer Products.

The printer now includes items based on DC Comics, Cartoon Network, Looney Tunes, Hanna-Barbera, Friends, Seinfeld, Polar Express and Elf due to a partnership with Warner Bros. Consumer Products. High-quality prints: With a print volume of 7 x 8 x 9cm, print speed of 60mm/s, print resolution of 200 microns, and a 4mm smooth-flow extruder head, you can expect high-quality prints every time.

With a print volume of 7 x 8 x 9cm, print speed of 60mm/s, print resolution of 200 microns, and a 4mm smooth-flow extruder head, you can expect high-quality prints every time. Compatibility: The printer is compatible with STL, OBJ, and gCode systems, and supports iOS, Android, or any browser.

The Toybox 3D Printer is more than just a printer; it’s a tool for learning, creativity, and fun. It’s perfect for both children and adults, making it a great addition to any home, school, or office. Plus, with its sleek white metal design and rubber magnet print bed, it’s as stylish as it is functional.

The package includes the Toybox 3D Printer, eight filament colors, a power cord, a print bed, and a manual. And the best part? It ships to the contiguous US with an expected delivery date of May 27 – May 30. So why wait? Start your 3D printing journey today with the Toybox 3D Printer.

Get this deal>



Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals