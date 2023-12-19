Deals: Unleash the Power of Cloud Storage with TransferCloud

Imagine a world where you can download torrents and URL files directly to your personal cloud storage. No more worrying about storage space on your device or the risk of losing important files. Welcome to the world of TransferCloud, a revolutionary file transfer service that brings convenience and security to your fingertips.

TransferCloud is not just another file transfer service. It’s a game-changer. It supports a range of cloud storage platforms including Google Drive, Dropbox, OneDrive, Amazon Cloud Drive, and more. This means you can download files directly to your preferred cloud storage platform. And the best part? You can download two files simultaneously while queuing up to five items. This is perfect for those who need to manage multiple downloads at once.

Key Features of TransferCloud

Supports a range of cloud storage platforms including Google Drive, Dropbox, OneDrive, Amazon Cloud Drive, and more.

Allows users to download two files simultaneously while queuing up to five items.

Offers individual file transfers of up to 10GB and offers unlimited bandwidth for faster file transfers.

and offers for faster file transfers. The Premium Lite Plan offers two concurrent downloads, five queue slots, up to 10GB space/max torrent size, unlimited bandwidth, and supports transfers to various cloud storage platforms.

Works by pasting a web link, torrent, or magnet, after which the files are downloaded securely and can be uploaded to the user’s cloud storage.

Requires a web browser and offers lifetime access.

Includes updates and has a redemption deadline of 30 days from purchase.

Allows a maximum number of one device.

The service is incredibly easy to use. All you need is a web browser. Simply paste a web link, torrent, or magnet, and TransferCloud will do the rest. The files are downloaded securely and can be uploaded to your cloud storage. And with the Premium Lite Plan, you get two concurrent downloads, five queue slots, up to 10GB space/max torrent size, and unlimited bandwidth. This is perfect for those who need to manage large file transfers.

But that’s not all. TransferCloud offers lifetime access. This means you can enjoy the convenience and security of this service for as long as you want. And with updates included and a redemption deadline of 30 days from purchase, you can be sure that you’re getting the best value for your money.

So why wait? Embrace the future of file transfers with TransferCloud. It’s time to take control of your downloads and unleash the power of cloud storage.

Get this deal>



Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals