Deals: Ultimate 2019 Microsoft Bundle: Office, Project, Visio and Windows 11 Pro

Welcome to the future of productivity, where work and play blend seamlessly. The all-new Microsoft Windows 11 Pro is here to redefine your computing experience. Designed for hybrid work, this operating system allows you to work from anywhere, anytime. With a new interface, biometrics login, and DirectX 12 Ultimate for gaming, it’s more than just an upgrade – it’s a revolution.

Key Features of Microsoft Windows 11 Pro

Hybrid work design: Work from anywhere, anytime.

New interface: A fresh, user-friendly design for a seamless experience.

Biometrics login: Secure and convenient access to your system.

DirectX 12 Ultimate: Elevate your gaming experience.

Snap layouts and widgets: Customize your workspace to your liking.

Microsoft Teams integration: Stay connected with your team effortlessly.

Automatic wake and lock: Save energy and enhance security.

Smart App Control: Manage your apps efficiently.

Windows Studio Effects: Unleash your creativity.

Touchscreen compatibility: Navigate with ease.

TPM 2.0: Ensure top-notch security.

But that’s not all. Windows 11 Pro also includes productivity-focused features such as the ability to snap multiple windows together, improved voice typing, and a more powerful search experience. It’s not just about getting things done, it’s about getting them done efficiently and effectively.

For businesses, Windows 11 Pro offers enterprise-oriented features exclusive to this version. These include local account setup, Active Directory/Azure AD, Hyper-V, Windows Sandbox, Microsoft Remote Desktop, BitLocker device encryption, Windows Information Protection, Mobile device management (MDM), Group Policy, Enterprise State Roaming with Azure, Assigned Access, Dynamic Provisioning, Windows Update for Business, Kiosk mode, and support for up to 2TB RAM, 2 CPUs, and 128 CPU cores. It’s the ultimate tool for businesses that want to stay ahead of the curve.

The Microsoft Windows 11 Pro has received a 4.0/5 rating on both PC Magazine and TechRadar, a testament to its superior performance and features. The purchase provides lifetime access, but the code must be redeemed within 30 days of purchase. One activation key can be used for up to 3 devices, and updates are included. Please note that the software is not compatible with MS Office – Parallels Pro and Virtual Machines.

So, are you ready to step into the future of productivity? Get your Microsoft Windows 11 Pro today and experience the difference.

