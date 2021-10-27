Deals: Ucam Private Home Security Camera by IoTeX, save 21%

We have a great deal for our readers on the Ucam Private Home Security Camera by IoTeX in the Geeky Gadgets Deals store.

The Ucam Private Home Security Camera by IoTeX is available in our deals store for $46.99, which is a saving of 21% off the regular price.

Ucam offers all of the security camera features you want, with the one big feature you need: absolute privacy. The IoTeX blockchain was built with “privacy by design” to empower everyday people to own and control their smart devices and data, removing centralized intermediaries from the picture. Ucam replaces traditional email/password login with an uncrackable IoTeX-based “private key” that is known only to the user. Ucam also features end-to-end encryption, so the only place your videos are ever decrypted is on your mobile device. The compatible Ucam mobile app gives you secure, real-time access to crystal-clear 1080p HD livestream video. You can even monitor your home from anywhere with motion detection alerts, night vision, two-way audio, and in-app pan/tilt/zoom for 360° coverage.

With Ucam’s flexible storage options (Cloud for motion detection clips, MicroSD for continuous video recording), you can be sure to never miss a thing while keeping your private moments private. Using a 128GB MicroSD card, you can store up to 3 weeks of continuous video with old footage automatically replaced by new footage. Cloud storage is used for motion detection clips with a free tier and two paid tiers depending on your needs. Ucam includes a free 3-month subscription to the paid Cloud storage tier of your choice.

You can find out more details about the Ucam Private Home Security Camera by IoTeX over at our deals store at the link below.

Get this deal>

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals