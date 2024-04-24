Deals: TREBLAB HD77 Outdoor Rugged Wireless Speaker with TWS Support

Imagine a speaker that not only delivers crystal clear sound but also withstands the rigors of outdoor use. Meet the TREBLAB HD77 Outdoor Rugged Wireless Speaker. This speaker is a game-changer, designed to provide an immersive sound experience wherever you go. Whether you’re planning a beach party, a camping trip, or just a chill evening in your backyard, this speaker is your perfect companion.

The HD77 speaker is packed with features that make it stand out from the crowd. It’s not just a speaker; it’s a statement of style and functionality. The speaker is equipped with Dualbass and TWS technology for an immersive sound experience. It’s like having a live concert right in your pocket. The Bluetooth 5.0 ensures seamless connectivity, so you can play your favorite tunes without any interruptions. And with the built-in microphone, you can even make hands-free calls.

Key Features of the TREBLAB HD77 Speaker

5,200mAh battery for up to 20 hours of playtime

for up to 20 hours of playtime Shockproof and water-resistant (IPX6-rated) for outdoor use

for outdoor use AUX compatibility for versatile listening options

for versatile listening options Portable design to withstand falls, knocks, and drops

to withstand falls, knocks, and drops Manufacturer’s 1-year warranty

The HD77 speaker is not just about sound; it’s about convenience too. It’s portable, measuring just 7.3 x 3 x 3 inches and weighing 1.92lbs. You can easily carry it around, thanks to the included carrying strap and carabiner. And with a signal range of 33ft/10m, you can keep the party going even when you’re not right next to the speaker. Plus, it takes up to 4 hours to charge, giving you plenty of playtime to enjoy your favorite tunes.

But that’s not all. The TREBLAB HD77 Outdoor Rugged Wireless Speaker is also a statement of style. The blue color adds a touch of elegance, making it a perfect addition to any setting. And with the 3.5MM Aux Cable, you can connect it to various devices for versatile listening options.

In conclusion, the TREBLAB HD77 Outdoor Rugged Wireless Speaker is more than just a speaker. It’s a lifestyle choice for those who value sound quality, durability, and style. So why wait? Experience the ultimate outdoor sound with the TREBLAB HD77 speaker today.

