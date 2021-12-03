Deals: The One Million Dollar Puzzle by MSCHF

We have a great deal for our readers on the One Million Dollar Puzzle by MSCHF in the Geeky Gadgets Delas store this week,

The One Million Dollar Puzzle by MSCHF is available in the Geeky Gadgets Deals store for $24.99 it normally retails for $30.

MSCHF, a next-generation street art collective and the makers of THE ONE HUNDRED THOUSAND DOLLAR PUZZLE, brings you THE ONE MILLION DOLLAR PUZZLE. All you have to do is buy this 500-piece jigsaw puzzle, complete, and get a chance to win up to $1,000,000! Everyone wins something. There are no losers. Once the puzzle is assembled, there’s a chance to win twenty-five cents, one hundred, one thousand, ten thousand, or one million dollars. How It Works After purchasing your puzzle, you have to assemble it Once assembled, scan the puzzle with the camera on your mobile phone or tablet. If you have trouble, try moving your device farther from the puzzle. Also, make sure there aren’t bright reflections on the shiny surface of the puzzle. You will be directed to a web page where you’ll enter your secret prize code (from the paper insert in your box) and learn what you’ve won, from 25 cents to 1,000,000 dollars Fill out your information and select your payout method (PayPal or Venmo) How to Scan the Code

Once the puzzle is assembled, open your camera on your phone or tablet and point it steadily for 2-3 seconds towards the QR code. Whenever scanning is enabled, a notification will appear. If your camera has trouble detecting the QR code, try moving it farther away from the puzzle (up to several feet) until the camera picks it up. You may even need to stand above your puzzle. Also, make sure there aren’t any bright reflections on the surface of your puzzle obscuring the patterns from your device. If none of this works, try going into your settings app and enabling QR code scanning.

Specs Color: multi

Dimensions: 15.7″ x 15.7″

Puzzle type: jigsaw

Pieces: 500

Difficulty level: 5/10

Prize: 25 cents to $1M Important Details Ages 3+ to assemble the puzzle and 18+ to be eligible to win. If you’re not over 18, you can still buy the puzzle and have your parents or anyone over 18 accept the prize money for you

You’ll be paid within 1-4 days via a digital check which you’ll receive at the email address you ordered with. You may print your digital check, or deposit it directly from the internet using your mobile banking app. You may also opt to have a printed check mailed to you. Please allow 1-2 weeks for delivery

Ships within US only

