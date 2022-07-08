Deals: The Linux Professional Institute Certified (LPIC) Administrator & Engineer Certification Bundle

We have an awesome deal for our readers on the Linux Professional Institute Certified (LPIC) Administrator & Engineer Certification Bundle in the Geeky Gadgets Deals store.

PI’s multi-level Linux professional certification program begins with the LPIC-1 certification. The LPIC-1 tests a candidate’s competence to do command-line maintenance, install and configure a Linux machine, and establish basic networking. The LPIC-1 will test your abilities to do command-line maintenance, install and configure a Linux machine, and establish basic networking. The LPC-1 101-500 course covers the fundamentals of Linux administration that you’ll need to get started, focusing on understanding the Linux system architecture, managing software, basic GNU commands, and the Linux file system hierarchy.

The LPIC-1 is meant to reflect current research and evaluate a candidate’s ability to administer systems in a real-world setting. The goals are based on real-world work abilities that we identified during the exam preparation process using job task analysis surveys. Through this E-Course you’ll get to learn using a Linux server that we’ve set up specifically for you (you connect through your browser)

Access 20 lectures & 12.31 hours of content 24/7

Do command-line maintenance, install, & configure a Linux machine

Establish basic networking

Understand the Linux system architecture

Learn basic GNU commands & the Linux file system hierarchy

Administer systems in a real-world setting

