Deals: The Learn to Draw Comic Book Characters Bundle

Ever thought about bringing your wildest imaginations to life on paper, or maybe you’ve always admired the craft behind your favorite comic book heroes? If that sounds like you, you’re in for a treat. The Learn to Draw Comic Book Characters Bundle is the perfect course for beginners eager to learn the ropes of drawing.

This isn’t just any drawing course; it dives deep into the nuts and bolts of portraying the human form and turning that knowledge into lively, convincing characters. Led by the seasoned professional artist Robert Marzullo, this course is packed with insights and techniques that’ll sharpen your figure drawing skills. With a rich background in comics, 3D animation, storyboards, and design—not to mention his popular book “Learn to Draw Action Heroes” and a strong YouTube presence—Marzullo is the ideal mentor.

Here’s what the course includes:

Lifetime access to 27 lectures and over 6 hours of content.

Practical lessons on simplifying the human body into basic shapes.

Advanced techniques to enhance your figure drawing.

Step-by-step guides on drawing and shading muscular arms.

Tips on memorizing and drawing different body parts.

Strategies for making your figure drawings more dynamic.

Techniques for using gestures to craft realistic poses.

All art files provided as downloadable PDFs.

Accessible on both desktop and mobile platforms.

A certificate of completion to mark your achievements.

This course aims to boost both your confidence and precision in drawing. You’ll master drawing various body parts from memory, make your figure drawings pop with dynamism, and craft realistic poses using effective gestures. Plus, the downloadable PDFs let you practice and hone your skills at your convenience.

The best part? This course is flexible, allowing you to learn on any device, anytime, anywhere. And once you’re done, you’ll have a certificate to show off your new skills.

So, don’t wait any longer to start your artistic adventure with the Learn to Draw Comic Book Characters Bundle. All you need is a device that meets basic specs. Tap into your creative side and start crafting characters that are uniquely yours.

Get this deal>

Image Credit: Erik Mclean