Deals: The All-in-One American Sign Language Bundle, save 94%

We have an awesome deal for our readers on the All-in-One American Sign Language Bundle in the Geeky Gadgets Deals store this week.
The All-in-One American Sign Language Bundle is available in our deals store for just $34.99, that’s a saving of 94%
This course is designed to give students a language found in the American Sign Language (ASL). The course will include the origins of the language, the alphabet and finger-spelling, colors, animals, foods and drinks, family signs, feelings, professions, verbs, and key nouns. Students have materials to use for practicing vocabulary and sentences. At the end of the course, students will demonstrate a short story in ASL with clarity.
Here is what is included in the bundle:
- American Sign Language: Beginner
- American Sign Language for Busines: Beginner
- ASL: Tom Loves Ruth
- ASL: Family & Adjectives with Q/A
- ASL: Colors & Nouns with Q/A
- ASL: Animal & Number Sentences
- ASL: Personality Q&A
- ASL: Action Verb Sentences
- ASL: “How Are You?” + 30 Emotions
- ASL: Pronouns + Vocab
- ASL: Fingerspelling Exercises
- ASL: The Manual Alphabet
- ASL: Everyday Phrases Set 1
You can find out more details about the All-in-One American Sign Language Bundle over at our deals store at the link below.
Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals
Disclosure: Some of our articles include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, Geeky Gadgets may earn an affiliate commission. Learn more.