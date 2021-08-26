Deals: The All-in-One American Sign Language Bundle, save 94%

We have an awesome deal for our readers on the All-in-One American Sign Language Bundle in the Geeky Gadgets Deals store this week.

This course is designed to give students a language found in the American Sign Language (ASL). The course will include the origins of the language, the alphabet and finger-spelling, colors, animals, foods and drinks, family signs, feelings, professions, verbs, and key nouns. Students have materials to use for practicing vocabulary and sentences. At the end of the course, students will demonstrate a short story in ASL with clarity.

Here is what is included in the bundle:

American Sign Language: Beginner

American Sign Language for Busines: Beginner

ASL: Tom Loves Ruth

ASL: Family & Adjectives with Q/A

ASL: Colors & Nouns with Q/A

ASL: Animal & Number Sentences

ASL: Personality Q&A

ASL: Action Verb Sentences

ASL: “How Are You?” + 30 Emotions

ASL: Pronouns + Vocab

ASL: Fingerspelling Exercises

ASL: The Manual Alphabet

ASL: Everyday Phrases Set 1

