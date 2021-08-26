Geeky Gadgets

Gadgets and Technology News



Deals: The All-in-One American Sign Language Bundle, save 94%

By

American Sign Language Bundle

We have an awesome deal for our readers on the All-in-One American Sign Language Bundle in the Geeky Gadgets Deals store this week.

The All-in-One American Sign Language Bundle is available in our deals store for just $34.99, that’s a saving of 94%

This course is designed to give students a language found in the American Sign Language (ASL). The course will include the origins of the language, the alphabet and finger-spelling, colors, animals, foods and drinks, family signs, feelings, professions, verbs, and key nouns. Students have materials to use for practicing vocabulary and sentences. At the end of the course, students will demonstrate a short story in ASL with clarity.

Here is what is included in the bundle:

  • American Sign Language: Beginner
  • American Sign Language for Busines: Beginner
  • ASL: Tom Loves Ruth
  • ASL: Family & Adjectives with Q/A
  • ASL: Colors & Nouns with Q/A
  • ASL: Animal & Number Sentences
  • ASL: Personality Q&A
  • ASL: Action Verb Sentences
  • ASL: “How Are You?” + 30 Emotions
  • ASL: Pronouns + Vocab
  • ASL: Fingerspelling Exercises
  • ASL: The Manual Alphabet
  • ASL: Everyday Phrases Set 1

You can find out more details about the All-in-One American Sign Language Bundle over at our deals store at the link below.

Get this deal>

Filed Under: Deals

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals


Disclosure: Some of our articles include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, Geeky Gadgets may earn an affiliate commission. Learn more.
Geeky Gadgets