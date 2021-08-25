Deals Reminder: UPERFECT Raspberry Pi Touchscreen Monitor with Case

Just a quick reminder for our readers on the amazing deal on the UPERFECT Raspberry Pi Touchscreen Monitor with Case in the Geeky Gadgets Deals store this week.
There are two versions available, one with a 10.1 inch display for $169.99 and one with a 7 inch display for $131.99.
The UPERFECT Raspberry Pi Touchscreen Monitor is beautifully designed, incredibly intuitive, and packed with comprehensive tools that let you take any idea to the next level. It’s better and more convenient than ever thanks to its capacitive 10-point touch, touch rotation function, built-in case and stand, and an even more stunning HD 1366×768 resolution. As a normal monitor, you can connect it to a phone or computer to boost your productivity. As a Raspberry Pi touchscreen monitor, you can mount Pi in it and make your workspace tidy. It’s also perfect for kids to learn to code. It’s also packed with a built-in cooling fan and adjustable stand to meet your needs from different angles.
- All-in-1 Raspberry Pi machine. Packed with capacitive 10-point touch, touch rotation, built-in case, fan & stand
- Precise 10-point touch. No displacement when switched to portrait mode; just as accurate as landscape mode
- FHD 1366×768 IPS. Allows you to enjoy more contents & clearer text
- Adjustable stand. Meets your needs from 15° to 50° angles
- VESA mountable. Mountable on your stand or wall
- 2 ways to connect touchscreen cable. One is to use the USB cable; the other is to solder the cable on the Raspberry Pi
- Dual loudly speakers. Enjoy the sound with just one machine
- Cooling fan. For great temperature control
- Wide compatibility. Suits for Raspbian/ Ubuntu/ Kali/ Retropie/ Octopi/ Windows 7/8/10/ Banana Pi/ Game Console/ Xbox360/ PS4/ Switch without drive needed
Specs
- Color: black
- Materials: glass, aluminum
- Size: 10.1″
- Dimensions: 10.9″H x 8.3″L x 2.4″W
- Weight: 3.05lbs
- Aspect ratio: 16:9
- Refresh rate: 60Hz
- Display resolution: 1366×768
- Brightness: 400 cd/m²
- NTSC: 74%
- sRGB: 85%
- Color display: 8bit
- Image contrast: 1000:1
- Hardware interface: USB 3.1, Type-C, HDMI, 3.5mm audio
- 10-point touch
- VESA holes: 4
- Speakers: dual 1W8Ω
- Cooling fan
- Stand angles: 15° to 50°
- Manufacturer’s 1-year warranty
You can find out more details about this great deal on the UPERFECT Raspberry Pi Touchscreen Monitor with Case
