Deals: Smart TV LED Backlight, Save 28%

The Smart TV LED Backlight

The Smart TV LED Backlight is available for $9.99, that it a saving of 28% off the regular price of $13.

The Smart TV LED Backlight is an LED light for TV that comes with a highly sensitive microphone located in the controller to recognize the sound it hears, allowing you to sync bias lighting to your favorite shows and songs. Create a romantic or festive atmosphere for events like Halloween, Christmas, and Valentine’s. Say goodbye to the remote controller as this backlight is voice and app-controlled. After connecting to your 2.4GHz Wi-Fi, the smart LED strip lights work with Alexa and Google Home. You can also control the ambient lighting anytime, anywhere with its companion App. The color-changing RGB light strips have 16 million colors and 8 custom scenes that you can choose from.

Color: white

Materials: plastic

Dimensions: 5.6″H x 4.6″L x 4.8″W

Size: 9 ft (5 m)

Input voltage: 12V1A

LED color: RGB

RGB lighting: 16 million colors with brightness & saturation

8 Custom scenes Night Read Meeting Leisure Soft Colors Colorful Gorgeous

Network: 802.11 b/g/n, 2.4Ghz

Lamp holder: power adapter

Timer & schedule function

Sync to music

Dimmable

App: Gosund App

Supports Amazon Alexa & Google Home

Manufacturer’s 1-year warranty

