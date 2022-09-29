Deals: Serenity Bluetooth-Enabled Noise Cancellation Headphones

We have an awesome deal on the Serenity Bluetooth-Enabled Noise Cancellation Headphones in the Geeky Gadgets Deals store this week.

The Serenity Bluetooth-Enabled Headphones are available for just $38.99, that is a saving of 70% off the normal price.

If you want to listen to music and nothing else, then Serenity Bluetooth-Enabled Noise Cancellation Headphones will let you achieve that. With a certain calm and outside noise cancelation, you will realize how good the music sounds. Your ear will find comfort in these padded soft headphones making them comfortable to wear for long hours. Enjoy music or listen to a book or podcast or even connect to your smart TV. You can do it all with this Bluetooth connection and long hours of play. Noise cancellation. Enjoy your favorite tunes without the unnecessary noise

Enjoy your favorite tunes without the unnecessary noise Soft pads. Find comfort while listening for hours

Find comfort while listening for hours Bluetooth connection. Enjoy music or listen to a book or podcast or even connect to your smart TV

Enjoy music or listen to a book or podcast or even connect to your smart TV Built-in mic. Answer calls without removing headphones

Answer calls without removing headphones Rechargeable. Up to 35 hours of playtime on a single charge Here are the specifications:

Color: black

Finish: matte

Materials: plastic ABS

Dimensions: 11″H x 14″L x 5″W

Bluetooth 5.0

CVC 8.0 mic

Rapid charge

Use time: up to 35 hours (approx)

Control: +/- volume, forward, rewind

Lightweight

Manufacturer’s 30-day warranty Includes Serenity Bluetooth-Enabled Noise Cancellation Headphones

Charging Cable

Manual

You can find out more details about this great deal on the Serenity Bluetooth-Enabled Noise Cancellation Headphones over at our deals store at the link below.

Get this deal>



Disclosure: Some of our articles include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, Geeky Gadgets may earn an affiliate commission. Learn more.

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals