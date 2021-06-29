Deals: Save 97% on the MosaLingua Language Learning Fluency Bundle

We have a great deal in the MosaLingua Language Learning Fluency Bundle in the Geeky Gadgets Deals store this week.

Learning new languages doesn’t have to be difficult or exhausting. In fact, you can learn and speak a foreign language at your own pace. MosaLingua is an all-in-one platform for learning the most useful words and expressions in the language of your choice, practicing language immersion, and improving your language skills with numerous different resources. Pick up the skills you need to use the language in any situation and store up to 6,000 keywords and expressions in your long-term memory, and choose content depending on your needs and your level. MosaLingua is a personalized language learning tool that adjusts to your level and your schedule, letting you make quick progress and avoid time-wasters. Watch this video on YouTube Features of the MosaLingua Language Learning Fluency Bundle: Lifetime Subscription include : Access all languages including English, Spanish, French, Italian, German, Portuguese & Russian

Memorize useful vocabulary by studying just 10 minutes a day

Create personalized flashcards including translations, examples & audio

Save new words & expressions to learn them in context (websites, articles, books, films, videos, etc.), using the MosaDiscovery extension

Work on mastering every aspect of the language (listening comprehension, pronunciation, reading, writing)

Get hooked by an addictive story — “MosaSeries: The Man with No Name” which will help study more regularly and improve your listening skills, vocab and grammar

Practice either on your mobile with a native app or on your computer Our MosaLingua Fluency Bundle includes a lifetime access to our most popular language courses: MosaLingua Web, MosaSeries, MosaTraining (and MosaSpeak for English learners). As you make progress in MosaLingua platform, you’ll also get a language aptitude certificate. Print it out and hang it up in your home or office, or show them to potential employers!

