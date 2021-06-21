Deals: Save 50% on the MacPilot Lifetime License

We have a great deal for our readers on the MacPilot Lifetime License in the Geeky Gadgets Deals store, you can save 59% off the normal price.

The MacPilot Lifetime License is available in the Geeky Gadgets Deals store for $39.99, it normally retails for $99, you can find out more details below.

With the power of UNIX and the simplicity of Macintosh, your Mac is a high-tech wellspring of untapped power! Use MacPilot to unlock over 1,200 features and access them all with the easy and familiar Macintosh user interface—no command line tools or complicated file operations required! With MacPilot, you can display hidden files in Finder, disable the startup chime, add spacers and stacks to the Dock, change the screenshot file format, run maintenance tools, and so much more. With MacPIlot, you can step out of the passenger seat of your Mac, get behind the wheel, and take real control over your computer.

Unlock over 1,200 features to tweak your Mac & optimize your experience

Toggle animations, show the Quit menu, show the file path in the window titlebar & use your screensaver as the desktop

Customize the dock by adding spacers & smart stacks/menus

Access a beautiful system profile that outlines advanced system information

Optimize & repair your system by running common maintenance scripts such as cron, launch services, and prebinding

See everything from the graphics card & RAM bus speeds to the system serial number

View a complete list of network ports, error codes & key combos

You can get your hands on this great deal on the MacPilot Lifetime License over at the Geeky Gadgets Deals store at the link below.



