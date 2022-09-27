Deals: Ring Video Doorbell Wired, Save 23%

We have a great deal on the Ring Video Doorbell Wired in the Geeky Gadgets Deals store this week, you can save 23% off the normal price.
The Ring Video Doorbell Wired normally retails for $64.99.
Answer the door from anywhere with the smallest wired doorbell camera yet. Video Doorbell Wired includes all the essentials- HD video and Two-Way Talk, advanced motion detection, and real-time alerts sent straight to your phone, Alexa device, or Ring Chime so you’ll always know when someone stops by.
- Real-time notifications. Notifications are sent straight to your phone
- Advanced motion detection. Lets you customize your motion zone settings to focus on the areas you need to protect
- Night vision with sharp contrast. Ensures you’ll never miss a detail even in the dark
- Wired power. Comes hardwired using existing doorbell wiring for nonstop power
- Versatile smartphone compatibility. Supports select Apple iOS and Android devices
- Wi-Fi connectivity. Use your home network to easily synchronize your doorbell w/ your smartphone or tablet
- HD video & two-way talk. With 1080p HD video & two-way talk, see, hear, & speak to people from your phone, tablet, or select Alexa-enabled devices
- Chime in-home. Connect to Ring Chime to hear audio notifications throughout your home
NOTE:
- Requires existing doorbell wiring for power supply
- Video Doorbell Wired does not sound your existing doorbell chime. To hear audio alerts in your home, pair with a Ring Chime, compatible Alexa device, or select the Video Doorbell Wired + Chime bundle
Specs
- Color: black
- Camera resolution: 1920×1080
- View angles
- Horizontal: 155°
- Vertical: 90°
- Audio: Two-way audio w/ noise cancellation
- Power source: hardwired
- Power supply: 10-24 VAC, 40VA max, 50/60Hz, or 24VDC, 0.5A, 12W
- WiFi: 2.4GHz
- Internent requirements
- 1Mbps (minimum upload speed)
- 2Mbps (recommended for optimal performance)
- Storage type: Cloud storage
- Night vision: yes
- Operating conditions: -5°F to 120°F (-20°C to 50°C)
Compatibility
- Ring
- Amazon Alexa
Includes
- Ring Video Doorbell Wired (Black)
- Installation Tools
- Screws
- Quick Starter Guide
- Security Sticker
- Owner’s Manual

