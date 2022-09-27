Deals: Ring Video Doorbell Wired, Save 23%

We have a great deal on the Ring Video Doorbell Wired in the Geeky Gadgets Deals store this week, you can save 23% off the normal price.

The Ring Video Doorbell Wired is available in the Geeky Gadgets Deals store for $49.99 and it normally retails for $64.99.

Answer the door from anywhere with the smallest wired doorbell camera yet. Video Doorbell Wired includes all the essentials- HD video and Two-Way Talk, advanced motion detection, and real-time alerts sent straight to your phone, Alexa device, or Ring Chime so you’ll always know when someone stops by. Real-time notifications. Notifications are sent straight to your phone

Advanced motion detection. Lets you customize your motion zone settings to focus on the areas you need to protect

Night vision with sharp contrast. Ensures you'll never miss a detail even in the dark

Wired power. Comes hardwired using existing doorbell wiring for nonstop power

Versatile smartphone compatibility. Supports select Apple iOS and Android devices

Wi-Fi connectivity. Use your home network to easily synchronize your doorbell w/ your smartphone or tablet

HD video & two-way talk. With 1080p HD video & two-way talk, see, hear, & speak to people from your phone, tablet, or select Alexa-enabled devices

Chime in-home. Connect to Ring Chime to hear audio notifications throughout your home NOTE: Requires existing doorbell wiring for power supply Video Doorbell Wired does not sound your existing doorbell chime. To hear audio alerts in your home, pair with a Ring Chime, compatible Alexa device, or select the Video Doorbell Wired + Chime bundle

Specs Color: black

Camera resolution: 1920×1080

View angles Horizontal: 155° Vertical: 90°

Audio: Two-way audio w/ noise cancellation

Power source: hardwired

Power supply: 10-24 VAC, 40VA max, 50/60Hz, or 24VDC, 0.5A, 12W

WiFi: 2.4GHz

Internent requirements 1Mbps (minimum upload speed) 2Mbps (recommended for optimal performance)

Storage type: Cloud storage

Night vision: yes

Operating conditions: -5°F to 120°F (-20°C to 50°C) Compatibility Ring

Amazon Alexa Includes Ring Video Doorbell Wired (Black)

Installation Tools

Screws

Quick Starter Guide

Security Sticker

Owner’s Manual

You can find out more details about this great deal on the Ring Video Doorbell Wired over at our deals store at the link below.

