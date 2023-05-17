Deals: Retro Keyboard & Mouse Combo, Save 57%

We have amazing deals for our readers on the Retro Keyboard & Mouse Combo in the Geeky Gadgets Deals store this week, you can save 57% off the normal price and it is available for $59.99.
Experience nostalgia with modern convenience with the Retro Keyboard Mouse Set! With its easy connection, cute round keys, and multi-color design, you’ll be able to produce quality content in no time. Not only is it long-lasting and efficient, but it also offers power-saving options so you can go for months without having to change batteries. With its wide compatibility, you can easily connect to your devices via a 2.4G wireless connection, making it an ideal option for both PC and Mac users. Upgrade your workspace today with the Retro Keyboard Mouse Set!
- 2.4G wireless connection. Provides reliable wireless connection up to 33ft away with no delays
- Button noise reduction technology. Provides quiet & comfortable typing experience
- Long battery life. Can last for one week on a single charge
- Easy to clean. Built with removable keycaps for easy cleaning
- Auto-sleep. Automatically enters auto-sleep mode after 8-10 minutes of inactivity to save battery life
- Retro keycaps. Cute round keys & multi-colors design gives you a good vision feeling
- Best gift choice. The best gift for your loved ones
- Wide compatibility. Works with your PC, desktop computer & laptop
NOTE: Battery life may vary based on user and computing conditions
You can find out more information about this awesome deal on the Retro Keyboard & Mouse Combo over at the Geeky Gadgets Deals store at the link below.
Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals
Disclosure: Some of our articles include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, Geeky Gadgets may earn an affiliate commission. Learn about our Disclosure Policy.