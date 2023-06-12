Deals Reminder: Retro Arcade Game Console

We have a great deal on the Retro Arcade Game Console in the Geeky Gadgets Deals store this week, you can save 29% off the regular price, it normally retails for $189 and you can get it for $13.99.

The Retro Arcade Game Console is a nostalgic 8-bit console that brings you games from the 80s, 90s, and more. Simple plug and play, it comes with a wide compatibility range so you can enjoy gaming anywhere. This retro arcade game console is the perfect way to play your favorite games and lets you enjoy thousands of beautifully designed and full-featured games on its 20,000+ built-in games. With 32GB built-in storage, you’ll be able to store more than 20,000+ games without needing any external memory card. Full HD 1280 x 720P resolution. Offers a high-definition video experience

32GB storage.

Beautiful design.

20,000+ built-in games.

Wide compatibility. Supports TV, PC, Xbox 360, screen, monitor, projector & more

Materials: Acrylic, Metal

Dimensions: 25.2″L x 8.8″W x 2.8″H

Weight: 6.2lbs

Power source: wall plug

Voltage: 110−240V

Theme: retro

Number of players: 4

Games: 26,800

Full HD resolution: 1280X720 HD

Storage: 32GB

Stylish & Durable Acrylic Panel

Multi-language support: Spanish, English, Chinese, Korean, Japanese

Smooth handling joystick & buttons

Built-in speaker

12 core operation

Supports VGA & HDMI

Supports 4 external gamepads connection

Supports multiplayer online games

Manufacturer’s 1-year warranty Compatibility TV

PC

Xbox 360

Screen

Monitor

Projector Includes 1x 3D Arcade Game Console

1x AC Adapter

1x 4.9ft VGA Cable

1x 9.8ft HDMI Cable

4x Panel Patterns

1x User Manual

Head on over to the Geeky Gadgets Deals store at the link below for more information on this great deal on the Retro Arcade Game Console.

Get this deal>



