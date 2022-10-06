Deals Reminder: Synthia DIY Digital Music Sampler Build & Code Your Own Synth

Just a quick reminder for our readers about the great deal on the Synthia DIY Digital Music Sampler Build & Code Your Own Synth in the Geeky Gadgets Deals store this week.

Synthia is a fun & unique music machine that combines the functions of a sampler, drum machine, sequencer & synthesizer. Create any beat using Synthia. There are five tracks you can use to make your perfect sound mix. You can even create your custom lightshow. It has 121 onboard LEDs that you can combine in your own creative way. Have fun hosting a disco party. And if that’s not enough, Synthia also lets you record your own samples into Synthia with the help of a built-in MEMS microphone. Have a complete synth experience with no prior coding skills required. DIY synth. Combines the function of a sampler, drum machine, sequencer & synthesizer

5 tracks. Make your perfect sound mix

121 onboard LEDs. Create your custom lightshow

Recorder. Record your own samples into Synthia with the help of a built-in MEMS microphone
Easy-to-Follow Instructions
Anatomy guide. Learn about parts that make Synthia work

Build guide. Step–by–step guide with 100+ photos

Usage guide. Tips & tricks on how to use Synthia

Coding guide. Beginner–friendly with detailed instructions
Build Synthia and learn STEM
Hardware skills
Soldering & hardware assembly

Music sequencers & digital sound sample editing

MEMS microphones and sound production

Microcomputers & other electronic components
Coding skills
Coding in C++ & CircuitBlocks

Digital-to-Analog signal conversion

Editing sound recordings

How to custom code sound effects & light shows

