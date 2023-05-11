Deals Reminder: Minipresso NS, Portable Espresso Machine, save 41%

Just a quick reminder about the awesome deal on the awesome Minipresso NS, Portable Espresso Machine in the Geeky Gadgets Deals store this week.

The Minipresso NS, Portable Espresso Machine is available in the Geeky Gadgets Deals store for just $57.99, it normally retails for $99.00, and it comes with some great features.

Compatible with NS CAPSULES*, in which the coffee is ground, measured, and tamped with high precision, there is very little left for error. It’s also more convenient, mess-free, and easier to clean after use.

MANUAL OPERATION ONLY Add any compatible capsules into the outlet head. Add hot water into the water tank. Unlock the piston from its travel position and pump a few strokes to pressurize and extract delicious espresso with generous crema. Need to add hot water.

GREAT PARTNER FOR TRAVEL Minipresso NS is your best choice to quickly and efficiently enjoy delicious espresso wherever you are. Your espresso looks great and tastes fantastic every time.

Minipresso NS, Portable Espresso Machine

