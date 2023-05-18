Deals Reminder: Mag M Pro Magnetic 8-in-1 iPad Stand Hub

Geeky Gadgets

Mag M Pro Magnetic 8-in-1 iPad Stand Hub



Mag M Pro

Just a quick reminder for our readers about the great deal on the Mag M Pro Magnetic 8-in-1 iPad Stand Hub in the Geeky Gadgets Deals store this week, you can save 7% off the regular price and it is available for the 12.9-inch and 11.9-inch iPad Pro models.

The new Mag M Pro Magnetic 8-in-1 iPad Stand Hub is available in the Geeky Gadgets Deals store for $118.99 it normally retails for $129 and it comes with some awesome features.

The Mag M Pro Magnetic 8-in-1 Stand Hub is designed with a durable all-aluminum body and features silicone rubber pads. With an 80° adjustable hinge and 360° rotating joint, you can achieve the perfect viewing angle for your iPad. The right-angle cable ensures a neat and tidy workspace. Plus, with wide connectivity options, you can easily connect all your devices simultaneously.

  • Right angle cable. Reduces the pressure caused by pulling & provides a tighter connection to your iPad
  • Wide connectivity. Adds a plethora of connections to your iPad
  • 80° adjustable hinge. Adjust the height for a better viewing experience
  • 360° rotating joint. Offers the perfect viewing position for better work efficiency & comfortable video watching without stressing your neck
  • Silicone rubber pads. Adds more friction for more stability & safety
  • Durable all-aluminum design. Built with premium craftmanship to complement your daily iPad experience

You can find out more information on this great deal on the Mag M Pro Magnetic 8-in-1 iPad Stand Hub over at the Geeky Gadgets Deals store at the link below.

