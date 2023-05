Deals Reminder: Mag M Pro Magnetic 8-in-1 iPad Stand Hub

Just a quick reminder for our readers about the great deal on the Mag M Pro Magnetic 8-in-1 iPad Stand Hub in the Geeky Gadgets Deals store this week, you can save 7% off the regular price and it is available for the 12.9-inch and 11.9-inch iPad Pro models.

The new Mag M Pro Magnetic 8-in-1 iPad Stand Hub is available in the Geeky Gadgets Deals store for $118.99 it normally retails for $129 and it comes with some awesome features.

The Mag M Pro Magnetic 8-in-1 Stand Hub is designed with a durable all-aluminum body and features silicone rubber pads. With an 80° adjustable hinge and 360° rotating joint, you can achieve the perfect viewing angle for your iPad. The right-angle cable ensures a neat and tidy workspace. Plus, with wide connectivity options, you can easily connect all your devices simultaneously.

Right angle cable. Reduces the pressure caused by pulling & provides a tighter connection to your iPad

Reduces the pressure caused by pulling & provides a tighter connection to your iPad Wide connectivity. Adds a plethora of connections to your iPad

Adds a plethora of connections to your iPad 80° adjustable hinge. Adjust the height for a better viewing experience

Adjust the height for a better viewing experience 360° rotating joint. Offers the perfect viewing position for better work efficiency & comfortable video watching without stressing your neck

Offers the perfect viewing position for better work efficiency & comfortable video watching without stressing your neck Silicone rubber pads. Adds more friction for more stability & safety

Adds more friction for more stability & safety Durable all-aluminum design. Built with premium craftmanship to complement your daily iPad experience

You can find out more information on this great deal on the Mag M Pro Magnetic 8-in-1 iPad Stand Hub over at the Geeky Gadgets Deals store at the link below.

Get this deal>



Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals

Some of our articles include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, Geeky Gadgets may earn an affiliate commission. Learn about our Disclosure Policy