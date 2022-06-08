Deals Reminder: LutiBand Smartwatch, Save 41%

Just a quick reminder for our readers about the awesome deal on the LutiBand Smartwatch in the Geeky Gadgets Deals store this week.

The LutiBand Smartwatch The Next Generation of Medical Alert Devices is available in our deals store for $99.99, which is a saving of 41% off the normal price.

Are you looking for a medical alert device for you or your loved ones? The search is over! LutiBand is a state-of-the-art solution that uses the most advanced technologies to keep you and your loved ones safe at all times, no matter where you are. And, unlike other smartwatches, it does not require to be close or connected to a mobile phone in order to use all of its functionalities. It comes pre-installed with an international 4G LTE sim card, allowing for the highest level of call clarity, location tracking, and quick response.

Location. Through the mobile application, you can view the actual location at all times

Through the mobile application, you can view the actual location at all times Geofence. Security perimeters can be created & the system will send a notification when the person wearing it steps out

Security perimeters can be created & the system will send a notification when the person wearing it steps out History tracking. Locations from the last 30 days will be saved, this is helpful in case of an emergency or if lost, by showing the path of where it was detected

Locations from the last 30 days will be saved, this is helpful in case of an emergency or if lost, by showing the path of where it was detected Trusted places. Places usually frequented can be added to a list & alerts can be configured notifying both, when that place has been reached and departed

Places usually frequented can be added to a list & alerts can be configured notifying both, when that place has been reached and departed Share. Share your information with loved ones who can help you when you need it

Share your information with loved ones who can help you when you need it Help. LutiBand will call directly the emergency service in case you need help & will send them to the location where they need to assist you

LutiBand will call directly the emergency service in case you need help & will send them to the location where they need to assist you Biometrics sensors. Saves your vital signs once a day & keeps a record. Then, when you ask for help, it begins to measure all your vital signs and share them with the emergency services to provide you with the best care possible Heart rate Blood pressure Oxygen in blood Body temperature

Saves your vital signs once a day & keeps a record. Then, when you ask for help, it begins to measure all your vital signs and share them with the emergency services to provide you with the best care possible Fall detection. Automatically notify your loved ones that you may require assistance. Also, you can configure it to make an automatic call to the emergency services when a fall is detected

Automatically notify your loved ones that you may require assistance. Also, you can configure it to make an automatic call to the emergency services when a fall is detected Medical ID. Complete the medical information that you think is relevant to share in the event of requiring medical assistance. This will ensure that you receive the best care in the shortest possible time

Complete the medical information that you think is relevant to share in the event of requiring medical assistance. This will ensure that you receive the best care in the shortest possible time Reminders. Along with the Medical ID, you can add the medications you are taking, how often & at what times, and set reminders that will be sent to your LutiBand, to make sure you don’t forget to take them

Along with the Medical ID, you can add the medications you are taking, how often & at what times, and set reminders that will be sent to your LutiBand, to make sure you don’t forget to take them I’m OK. It’s not only important to know when a loved one needs help, but also to know they are well & where they are at the moment

It’s not only important to know when a loved one needs help, but also to know they are well & where they are at the moment Low battery alert. When it comes to safety, being cautious doesn’t hurt. You & your loved ones will receive a notification when the LutiBand is below a specific battery level (can be configured on mobile app)

When it comes to safety, being cautious doesn’t hurt. You & your loved ones will receive a notification when the LutiBand is below a specific battery level (can be configured on mobile app) Power off later. If the LutiBand has been intentionally turned off, we will send an automatic notification to your emergency contacts advising of this.

If the LutiBand has been intentionally turned off, we will send an automatic notification to your emergency contacts advising of this. Text messages. Your loved ones will be able to send you through the mobile app, text messages with visual & vibration notification

Your loved ones will be able to send you through the mobile app, text messages with visual & vibration notification Audio messages. Your loved ones will be able to send you through the mobile app, audio messages with visual & vibration notifications.

Your loved ones will be able to send you through the mobile app, audio messages with visual & vibration notifications. Text question. Your loved ones will be able to send you through the mobile app, text messages as questions, where you can reply YES or NO

Your loved ones will be able to send you through the mobile app, text messages as questions, where you can reply YES or NO Audio question. Your loved ones will be able to send you through the mobile app, audio messages as questions, where you can reply YES or NO

Your loved ones will be able to send you through the mobile app, audio messages as questions, where you can reply YES or NO Activity tracking. You will be able to track your Steps, Distance, & Calories at any time

You can find out more details about this great deal on the LutiBand Smartwatch The Next Generation of Medical Alert Devices over at our deals store at the link below.

Get this deal>

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals